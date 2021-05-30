Israeli opposition announces negotiations to form government and remove Netanyahu from power

The leader of the Israeli religious party Yamina, Naftali Bennett, announced this Sunday an agreement to negotiate the formation of a coalition government that includes the centrist Yesh Atid party and whose main objective is to displace the outgoing prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of the conservative Likud party.

In his appearance, with a clear institutional tone, Bennett stressed that Netanyahu has no possibility of forming a right-wing government. “It is an absolute lie”, has assured.

The options are now, according to Bennett, the fifth election in a row since April 2019 or a government of the “change block” that includes parties opposed to Netanyahu and that goes from the right to the left.

For this reason, it has announced that it is working for the formation of a unity government with the leader of the centrist party Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid.

Following the announcement, Yesh Atid reported that negotiators from both formations will meet to formally resume the negotiations to form a government.

The scam of the century

A few minutes after Bennett’s appearance, Netanyahu also spoke with an institutional air to reproach his rival for setting up “the scam of the century”.

“No one would have voted for you if they had known what you would do “, he has reproached, while he has described the future government not as a unity government, but as a “government of weakness” that will harm Israel’s deterrence capacity.

Benjamin Netanyahu, this Sunday at a press conference.EFE

Netanyahu has accused Bennett of only targeting the become prime minister and he has denounced the falsity of his rival’s claim that there are no options to form a right-wing government.

Thus, he has reiterated the proposal launched this morning to form a government with Nueva Esperanza and Yamina. Netanyahu would be the second of three rotating prime ministers with the leader of Nueva Esperanza, Gideon saar, as first prime minister and with Bennett as third.

Saar rejected the proposal this Sunday: “Our position and commitment have not changed: end the Netanyahu rule“He stressed on Twitter. Bennett has not even responded.

In addition, Netanyahu has assured that he has the commitment of support from several deputies of rival parties to support him as prime minister once the mandate expires to form a government granted to Lapid, next Wednesday.