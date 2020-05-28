The Israeli embassy in Brazil released a note in which it asks that the Holocaust not be used in the political debate in the country, after recent mentions made by the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, who compared the inquiry about the so-called fake news in the Supreme Court (STF) ) the persecution of Jews by the Nazi regime in Germany.

“In the name of the strong friendship between our countries, which has been growing more and more for 72 years, we demand that the question of the Holocaust as well as the Jewish people or Judaism remain outside the daily political dialogue and the disputes between the sides in the ideological game”, asked the Israeli embassy in a note.

“The Holocaust is something we do not wish for any nation, and we emphasize that it is not used on a daily basis, even in cases that are considered extreme. Nothing is as extreme as the Holocaust, not only for Jews, but also for other minorities who have suffered in Europe and in the world “, he added.

According to the Israeli embassy, ​​a country constantly praised by President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies, “there has been an increase in the frequency of use of the Holocaust in public discourse, which unintentionally trivializes his memory and also the tragedy of the Jewish people” .

On Wednesday, more than once, Minister Weintraub used his Twitter account to compare Federal Police compliance with search and seizure warrants determined by STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes against Bolsonaro’s allies and supporters of the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.

“I grew up listening to how the Weintraub were hunted and how they survived Hitler’s hell. I heard how the SS Totenkopft entered the homes of enemy families of Nazism. In this dark moment, I say just one word to the brothers who had their homes violated: FREEDOM!”, Weintraub wrote in one of the publications.

“Today was the day of infamy, SHAME NACIONAL, and it will be remembered as the Brazilian Night of Crystals. They desecrated our homes and are suffocating us. Do you know what the great oligarch / socialist press will say? SIEG HEIL!”, He said in a second publication , referring to the episode of 9 November 1938 in Nazi Germany, when synagogues were burned and Jewish commercial establishments were destroyed.

At the end of April, Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo was criticized by Jewish entities inside and outside Brazil for comparing the social isolation measures adopted by governors and mayors to curb the spread of the coronavirus – hard criticized by Bolsonaro – to Nazi concentration camps.

