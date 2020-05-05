© Provided by .

A photo provided by the Syrian official agency SANA on April 27, 2020, where young people appear in the midst of the ruins of a building hit by a bombing attributed to the Israeli air force, south of Damascus

Israel will continue its operations in Syria until Iran “leaves” this country, the Israeli defense minister said Tuesday after a series of air strikes attributed to the Israeli army in the Arab country.

“Iran has nothing to do in Syria … and we will not stop until they (the Iranians) have left Syria,” Naftali Bennett said during an interview with the Israeli network Kan 11, without, however, claiming the recent air strikes attributed to the Israeli air force in Syrian territory by the Syrian and NGO press.

Fourteen Iranian and Iraqi fighters were killed Monday night in night-time bombings in Syria, a Syrian NGO said, saying the bombings were “probably” the work of Israel.

Since April 21, this NGO and the Syrian public media reported at least six bombings attributed to Israel against Iranian positions or groups close to Iran, including the Lebanese Hezbollah, in Syria.

Iran and Hezbollah, Israel’s arch-enemies, militarily assist the Syrian regime in Bashar al-Assad in its war against rebels and jihadists.

Iran “entered” Syria as part of the war in that country and is now seeking to “settle” on the Israeli border to “threaten” cities like “Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa,” added Bennett.

– His “Vietnam” –

“Iran has become a burden. In the past they were already an asset to the Syrians, [los iraníes] they helped Al Asad against Dáesh [acrónimo árabe del grupo yihadista Estado Islámico], but they have become a burden, “stressed the Israeli minister.

Head of the radical right-wing Yamina formation, Naftali Bennett was appointed defense minister in the fall of 2019 but could lose his post in the coming days.

Under an agreement for a union and emergency government against the pandemic, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former electoral rival, Benny Gantz, decided to share power over the next three years.

However, Benny Gantz, a former chief of staff, indicated that he would be defense minister for the first 18 months of the future government, before replacing Netanyahu.

For his part, Nafatali Bennett said he feared that the pro-Iranian forces would be installed in southern Syria, especially in the Golan, on the border with Israel. A part of the Syrian Golan is occupied by Israel.

“Within a year, we could wake up with 10,000, 20,000 missiles threatening us. For them [Irán]That will be an adventure, they will be 1,000 km from their home … but that will also be their Vietnam, in a way, “he said.

– Missiles –

Since the conflict in Syria began in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of bombings in that country against the forces of the regime and against those of Iran and Hezbollah.

Israel also accuses Iran of developing a precision missile program from Lebanon, which would lead to the transport of strategic material being carried out through Syria. Those missiles could cause greater damage than just rockets, according to Israeli military officials.

For researcher at the National Security Research Institute (INSS) in Tel Aviv, Yoram Schweitzer, “there seems to have been an increase [de las operaciones israelíes] in the last two weeks, but it’s a continuation of a trend. “

These “operations” have intensified, either “in reaction to an acceleration” of the activities of Hezbollah and Iran, or because of “the repercussions of the coronavirus crisis and the economic crisis [en Irán], some consider that it is the good moment to increase the pressure, Schweitzer told . on Tuesday. “It could also be that it was due to both factors at the same time.”

The conflict in Syria, which started as a result of the violent repression of pro-democracy demonstrations, has become more complex with the intervention of various regional and international actors, and to date has caused more than 380,000 deaths and millions of displaced people.