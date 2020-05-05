In Israel, with more than nine million inhabitants, the coronavirus pandemic has caused 235 deaths and more than 16,200 infected

Israel advances in de-escalation of cases of COVID-19, so he announced that he will lift all restrictions of meetings on June 14th if contagion control is maintained.

Up to twenty people may meet in public spaces; one hundred from May 31 and “if no red light comes on,” they will remove “the restrictions entirely” on June 14, the acting Israeli prime minister announced, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu said that the red lines to reverse this de-escalation, evaluated within two weeks, will be a hundred cases of daily infections, double the number of infections in 10 days or 250 seriously ill patients in hospitals.

The prohibition to move more than 100 meters from the home is removed and the elderly can be visited but “without hugging them,” he clarified.

The Prime Minister compared the situation with other states and appreciated that “the strategy has been successful”, from hundreds of daily infected at the peak to the lowest number in Israel today, with just over 30 new cases.

In Israel, with more than nine million inhabitants, the pandemic so far it has caused 235 deaths and more than 16,200 infected.

As for economic activity, which had begun to ease with the reopening of shops on public roads and with a industrial activity limited, Netanyahu announced that malls and markets Outdoors they will open from this Thursday.

Regarding education, he confirmed the opening of kindergartens starting Sunday, a week after part of the primary and secondary students returned to the classroom, but delayed the reinstatement of the rest of the students until mid-June.

In addition, he anticipated the recovery of sport and leisure, the parks opening and bed and breakfast, while maintaining the close of borders for foreign citizens.

The obligation to carry mask and the physical distance of two meters are still in force pending the details of the regulations and security measures for the lifting of restrictions in each period.

