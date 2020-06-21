Technician from an Israeli laboratory (.)

The Israel Institute for Biotechnology Research announced that it has successfully tested a COVID-19 vaccine in rodents, a step that will allow you advance testing with other animals and, in a final phase, with humans.

The center, under the Ministry of Defense, hopes to finish preparing the vaccine in a year or even sooner, as noted in a report published this past Friday in the biorXiv repository, a portal in which the texts have not yet been reviewed by other experts, although they can leave their comments. At the moment, there are no positive or negative reactions on the page.

The researchers experimented with two groups of infected hamsters: some were not vaccinated and others received a « single-dose » vaccine that produced « a rapid and powerful induction of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, » the local digital reported on Sunday. Times of Israel.

The immunized rodents stopped losing body weight, unlike the others. In turn, the lungs of those not vaccinated suffered « extensive tissue damage and high viral levels, » which contrasts with the others, which showed « minor lung disease and no viral load ».

Rodent experiments are part of a key preliminary process for the development of coronavirus vaccination. If they work successfully, the tests can continue with other animals and, in a final stage, go on to human experimentation to verify the effectiveness of the vaccine and its possible side effects., the same researchers specified in their report.

Multiple groups of Israeli scientists, like those in many other countries around the world, work against the clock for the development of vaccines and drugs against COVID-19, an accelerated process that they tackle from the start of the spread of the pandemic.

Last May, the Israel Institute for Biotechnology Research already managed to develop antibodies that neutralize the coronavirus, which should serve to accelerate the creation of drugs for infected patients.

Israel reopens theaters and cinemas, and passenger trains will run on Monday. . / EPA / ABIR SULTAN / Archive

The country, where the impact of the virus was relatively moderate, has so far registered 305 deaths and more than 20,680 infections, but the rapid de-escalation that he did after passing his most critical phase derived in recent weeks in a increased infections.

Yesterday, a research center dependent on the Army assured that Israel has already entered a second wave of infections, and warned that if measures are not taken to stop its spread, in a month there could be a thousand daily cases and hundreds of deaths.

Given this, the Ministry of Health ordered hospitals to prepare to reopen special rooms to treat patients with COVID-19.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today called on the population to respect the necessary precautions – wear a mask and maintain a distance of two meters – to « flatten the curve », curb the increase in infections and avoid the imposition of new restrictions and closures that lead to the country to back down.

He added that tomorrow he will meet with the committee in charge of managing the coronavirus crisis to « discuss the necessary steps » to deal with the situation.

Other hopes

Four of the nearly 200 candidates to become the coveted COVID-19 vaccine (two in China, one in the US and one in the UK) are close to entering the third phase of trials, the last before possible mass production., reported days ago the World Health Organization (WHO).

Indian expert Soumya Swaminathan, head of scientific research at the Geneva-based body, expressed confidence that “in about two weeks” these four candidates, out of a dozen already at the end of the second phase, will move to the mentioned phase three of clinical tests. It would be the vaccine investigated by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in collaboration with the British University of Oxford, the Messenger RNA developed by the Vaccine Research Center of the USA and the company Moderna, and two candidates from two medical institutions in China.

Phase two of vaccine research involves testing on a hundred volunteers, while the third extends testing to thousands of people, in a process that typically takes at least a year or a year and a half but is being attempted by hundreds of institutions accelerate due to the severity of the pandemic.

