The Israel Institute for Biotechnology Research, under the Ministry of Defense, announced that it developed an antibody for COVID-19.

Now, he is preparing the patent registration and will soon contact pharmaceutical companies to produce it on a commercial scale.

In a joint statement with Defense, the research center said that the developed antibody attacks the virus in patients and neutralizes it.

“According to researchers at the Institute, led by Professor Shmuel Shapiro, the antibody development phase is over.”

“An amazing find”: Naftali Bennet

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennet visited the institute’s laboratory in Ness Ziona, south of Tel Aviv, where they showed him the antibody, “which attacks the virus monoclonally,” and called this finding “an astonishing achievement.”

“I am proud of the staff of the Institute of Biotechnology for this great advance. The entire security establishment will continue to operate at the front (of the fight against) the coronavirus. ”

Although the defense minister did not specify whether human tests have been carried out on the antibody, senior security officials told the state-run Kan radio station that the discovery is the first of its kind worldwide.

One hundred teams in the world trying to find a cure

According to the digital Times of Israel in the world there are about a hundred research teams looking for a vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of which a dozen are in the early stages of human trials.

Experts warned in March that if a vaccine were developed, it would take at least 18 months for it to be available, although some estimates are even more pessimistic.

The Israel Institute for Biotechnology Research is dedicated, among other things, to researching chemical weapons and finding antidotes for them.

Since it was detected in China earlier this year, the coronavirus has spread throughout the planet, has killed nearly 250,000 people, infected at least three and a half million, and has confined much of the homeland to their homes. humanity and the world economy paralyzed.

