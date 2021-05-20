Israel studies ceasefire in Gaza as rocket attacks on Hebrew soil continue

Israel accepts a ceasefire in Gaza, according to the website of the Israeli daily Haaretz. This medium collects information from the Qatari television channel Al Jasira, according to which Israel has contacted the Egyptian mediator for the ceasefire with Hamas.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas that has taken place these weeks has become the most intense outbreak since the Gaza War of 2014. At least 232 people have died in the Strip and 12 in Israel, in one of the deadliest exchanges in years.

Israel carried out hundreds of air and ground strikes in Gaza, while Palestinian militants have fired more than 4,000 rockets at central and southern Israel since last Monday.

International efforts continue to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The UN demands an immediate ceasefire from Israel and Hamas



The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, reiterated on Thursday his call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militias in Gaza led by Hamas and accused both parties of violating the rules of the war with its attacks on civilians.

Guterres intervened at the opening of a plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly – promoted by Palestine and the Arab countries – to address the crisis, in the midst of intense diplomatic efforts to stop hostilities.

“The fighting must stop immediately. I call on all parties to cease hostilities now,” the UN Chief Secretary General told the Assembly, where for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, they met in person ministers from different countries.

Guterres declared himself “deeply shocked by the continued aerial and artillery bombardment” of the Israeli Army on Gaza, a campaign that, he recalled, has taken the toll. lives of at least 232 Palestinians, including 60 children.

“The continued indiscriminate firing of rockets by Hamas and other militias at population centers in Israel, which has resulted in 12 deaths, including two children, and hundreds injured, is also unacceptable,” he added.

The secretary general recalled that “even wars have rules”, and the protection of civilians is the most important.

“If there is hell on earth, it is the lives of the children in Gaza”

“Indiscriminate attacks and attacks against civilians and against civilian property are violations of the rules of war. So are attacks against military targets that cause disproportionate loss of civilian life and injuries, “he stressed.

In that sense, Guterres insisted that “there is no justification, including the fight against terrorism or self-defense, so that the parties to the conflict abdicate their obligations under international humanitarian law. “

Thus, he urged the Israeli authorities to comply with them, exercising “maximum restraint” and a proportionate use of force.

Hamas and other Guterres militias demanded that stop the indiscriminate firing of rockets against population centers of Israel.

The UN Secretary General also referred to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where violence has displaced tens of thousands of people seeking refuge and left them with limited access to food, water and sanitation.

“If there is hell on earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza,” said Guterres, who confirmed that he will launch a humanitarian appeal as soon as possible to raise funds with which to support the population of the strip.