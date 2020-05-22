For the first time 60 years after the capture of the war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Argentina, an Israeli secret service today released photographs taken before his kidnapping in the Buenos Aires town of San Fernando in May 1960 to take him, try him and execute him in Israel. .

The intelligence service El Shabak published for the first time on Thursday some of the photos that were taken before the Mossad’s kidnapping of Eichmann to be transferred to Israel, where he was tried for war crimes and crimes against humanity and executed for hanging in 1962.

A page of the search file has also been published, with which Eichman was first documented after his flight from Germany after the fall of the Third Reich, the Europa Press news agency reported.

Born in Solingen, Germany, on March 19, 1906, Eichmann joined the Nazi Party in 1932 and became a prominent member of the dreaded SS, a protection squad for dictator Adolf Hitler who commanded Henrich Himmler.

In July 1950 he arrived in Argentina under the name Ricardo Klement, through a pass from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), issued in Italy, under the auspices of the Catholic Church.

Initially he lived in the province of Tucumán and later he settled in a modest house on Garibaldi Street, in the Buenos Aires town of San Fernando, along with his wife with whom he had four children.

On the night of May 11, 1960, he was kidnapped by a Mossad secret service command, who had illegally entered the country under the government of President Arturo Frondizi.

Two of these agents played a leading role in questioning the Nazi criminal: Peter Malkin, a German Jew who fled in 1936 with his family to then-English Palestine, and Sabra Rafi Eitan.

Eitan, in addition, directed the kidnapping that was also known as “Operation Garibaldi”, by the name of the street where Eichmann lived, whose precise location in Buenos Aires, was provided by Lothar Hermann, a Jewish survivor who had been blinded by the beatings. he received from the SS.

The Hermans lived a short distance from the alleged Klement house and the former prisoner’s daughter was dating one of Eichmann’s sons, who had introduced her father by her real name.

Hermann contacted the German prosecutor Fritz Bauer in 1957, who finally informed Mossad agents that there was a man in Buenos Aires who had all of Eichmann’s characteristics.

In the course of the intelligence operation, the Nazi leader was captured by the Israeli secret agents when he got off a bus when he returned home.

Later, he was hidden in a house until on May 20, drugged and disguised as a butler, he was taken to Israel in a plane of the Israeli airline El Al.

On December 15 of that same year, Eichmann heard the sentence of an Israeli court that sentenced him to death for crimes against the Jewish people, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Finally, he was hanged on June 1, 1962, making him the only civilian executed to date in Israel.

His body was cremated and his ashes scattered in the sea, far from the territorial waters of Israel.

.