The Israeli government has allowed some companies to reopen on Sunday and has said it is considering returning to schools as part of efforts to ease restrictions imposed by the coronavirus and help the country’s economy.

After closed weeks, shops with street access reopened, although malls and markets remained closed to avoid large crowds. Restaurants were allowed to offer take-out food, in addition to delivery services already in operation.

At Jerusalem’s popular Mahane Yehuda market, angry sellers wearing masks protested to demand that their stalls be reopened. They hit metal spoons and fought with the police. No arrests were reported.

“It makes no sense to open stores or places that sell food here around the corner from the Mahane Yehuda market as long as that market remains closed,” said Tali Friedman, who heads the sales committee.

Israel, which has a population of about 9 million, has had 15,398 cases of coronavirus and 199 deaths. With about 100 patients with Covid-19 on ventilators and an additional 2,000 hospital beds available, authorities see an opportunity to review the pandemic policy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will start discussions on Monday over the gradual reopening of schools, according to a statement from his office.

The Ministry of Education has proposed that if the school year starts again, it should continue during the holidays to make up for lost time.

With unemployment reaching 27% last week, the government also approved subsidies for small businesses and other emergency stimuli on Sunday.

Officials described the loosening of restrictions as reversible if new contagions occur. In a sign of easing restrictions across the country, Israel imposed isolation on Sunday in parts of two cities with local outbreaks of the virus.

“If we are diligent about three rules – masks, social detachment and hygiene – I believe that we will be able to combine routine life with preventing the spread of the disease. Don’t be indolent,” said Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov, on Twitter.

Palestinian officials have reported 342 cases of coronavirus and two deaths in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

