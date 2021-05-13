Israel launches ground operation against Gaza Strip

Israel has sent ground troops to the Gaza Strip early this Friday, as announced by the Israeli army through a message on Twitter in which it states: “Air and ground forces of the IDF [Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel] they are attacking right now in the Gaza Strip. “

At the moment it is not clear if the Israeli incursion is a limited operation with specific objectives, or if it is a total invasion.

As reported by The New York Times, an Israeli military spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, confirmed that “there are ground troops attacking in Gaza, along with air forces as well.”

