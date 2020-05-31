Damage caused by an Israeli bombardment on Friday in Homs, central Syria..

The undeclared truce that Israel has maintained in the Middle East after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic is now history. Israeli aviation attacks on positions of Iran and its Shiite allies in Syria have been redoubled for two weeks. In recent hours, the warlike escalation in the skies of the Arab country has hit a strategic military research center in Aleppo (north) and bases of the Iranian forces and affiliated Lebanese and Iraqi militias in Deir Ezzor (east), where they lost their life 14 fighters.

The Syrian Army confirmed late Monday night through the official SANA news agency that Israeli planes had missile-struck military installations in Safira, east of Aleppo. This information, which did not account for the damage caused, ensured that the anti-aircraft defense systems had intercepted the projectiles. State television specified that the bombing was directed against the Center for Scientific Studies and Research of the Armed Forces, an organization that in the past was associated with the production of chemical weapons. Now he is participating in the modernization of Hezbollah’s rocket arsenal, the pro-Iranian Lebanese guerrilla allied with the regime of President Bachar el Asad, according to Israeli military intelligence.

Damascus has remained silent, however, about the incursion into the Deir Ezzor province, also late Monday night. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported bombings attributed to Israeli aviation around Al Mayadin, in a region near the border with Iraq. This NGO, which has a network of informants on the ground, raised the number of Iranian and Syrian fighters killed in the attack to 14.

While international attention is focused on the health and economic crisis triggered by the spread of covid-19, Israel has resumed an underground war to prevent Tehran’s forces from taking hold on Syrian territory along with its related militias. The size of the latest operations and the relative remoteness of their borders from the hit targets reflect the intensity of the escalation.

“Israel prefers now to adopt a low media profile and not to echo the attacks, unlike on previous occasions,” said Amos Harel, defense analyst at Haaretz. Fighter bombers have launched hundreds of incursions into Syria almost since the start of the war. Both successive chiefs of staff and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have sometimes aired operations aimed at blocking Hezbollah’s rearmament, at first, as well as the subsequent consolidation of the Quds Force, the Guard’s expeditionary body. Iranian revolutionary, next to its borders.

Last Friday, combat helicopters fired rockets from the Golan Heights (the Syrian plateau occupied by Israel since 1967) against Hezbollah bases. That same day, the Syrian Observatory reported the destruction of an ammunition depot near the city of Homs, in an action by Israeli aviation. The NGO revealed that in another operation in the same central region of Syria, nine fighters lost their lives, six of whom were Iranian or Lebanese.

Russia looks the other way

“The series of recent attacks attributed to Israel begins to seem more like an orderly plan than a mere reaction to actions [militares] Iranians on the Syrian stage, ”argues Alex Fishman, an expert on security affairs for the Yediot Ahronoth newspaper. This analyst believes that Russia prefers to look the other way rather than veto operations against its ally in support of the Damascus regime, as has happened in the past. Israeli air-to-ground missiles are now hitting the Iranian arch-enemy from the Golan border itself to the deep desert of the Iraqi border.

The successful launch of an Iranian military observation satellite in late April is seen as the main trigger for the escalation of attacks by Israeli aviation in Syria. Netanyahu did not hesitate to describe the launching of the spy satellite as “a serious threat to international security”, but without failing to translate his concern about the threat posed by the long-range rockets that Tehran has equipped itself with. The secret war is now reemerging forcefully with successive raids, as a sign that Israel is rapidly leaving confinement behind to try to revive its battered economy after the severe restrictions imposed by the pandemic.