JERUSALEM. Benjamin Netanyahu took office today as prime minister of a unitary Israeli government, a position in which he will alternate with the centrist Beny Gantz, in what will be his fifth term (the fourth consecutive), which he assumes accused of corruption and a week of going to judgment.

The Executive, on an emergency basis due to the coronavirus and with the largest number of ministers (34) in the history of the country, yesterday removed the blockade against Israel, which required three elections in less than a year and a pandemic to to have a government. This ended 500 days of crisis.

A government that will initiate “a historic process” with the annexation of part of the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, as Netanyahu announced, despite warnings from the international community.

“He will bring peace closer because peace is based on truth,” Netanyahu defended against the reproaches of the members of the United Arab List (the third force of the Israeli Parliament) who accused him yesterday of working “for the contrary.”

For the first time in a decade, an Israeli Executive contemplates a different name than Netanyahu for the head of government, which is scheduled to go to Gantz in a year and a half, exactly on November 17, 2021.

Netanyahu and Gantz were sworn in as Prime Minister and Alternate Prime Minister respectively, allowing the centrist politician, who while occupying the Defense portfolio, to directly assume the leadership of the government in 18 months.

A majority of 73 deputies from 120 of the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) supported the new Executive, during a tense session in which the opposition interrupted and criticized the controversial alliance of the leaders, until recently rivals.

“We decided to put aside divisions and face the challenges that the pandemic poses to us in health, the economy and society,” said Netanyahu, leader of the right-wing Likud party.

In the same sense, Gantz, leader of Azul y Blanco, appealed for “reconciliation” and endorsed the “government of national unity”, considering that the alternative was “a kind of civil war”.

With more than thirty ministers, it will be the largest government in the history of the country, and perhaps also “the most expensive”, criticized the new opposition leader, Yair Lapid – a former Gantz partner in “Blue-White” – who stated that “the Israelis deserve better.”

ECONOMY AND CORONAVIRUSES

The challenge facing the new government is twofold: straightening the country’s economy, in which the unemployment rate soared from 3.4% before the epidemic to 27%, but avoiding a second wave of infections. In its first six months, the government will prioritize legislating measures related to the coronavirus, which has caused one of the worst economic crises in the country with an increase in unemployment from less than 4% to more than 25% in two months.

In addition, Netanyahu confirmed yesterday that he will lead the controversial annexation of the Jordan Valley and the Israeli colonies in the West Bank, which includes the plan formulated by US President Donald Trump, although he did not mention the date of July 1 that included the government agreement. initial.

“The time has come for anyone who believes in the justice of our rights in the Land of Israel to join a government led by me to achieve a historic process together,” said Netanyahu.

The plan has been rejected by Palestinians and different international actors. According to Jordan, the project will lead “the region to more conflicts.”

