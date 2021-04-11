Israel Detects South African Variant Resistant to Pfizer Vaccine

The variant of the coronavirus detected in South Africa, B.1.351, offers a greater resistance than the British variant of Pfizer’s vaccine and therefore could evade that desired protection, according to an Israeli study.

The investigation, which does not specify the degree of resistance of this variant before the vaccine, was based on a sample of 800 people -400 had tested positive for Covid 14 days or more after receiving one or two doses of the vaccine, while the other 400 were unvaccinated Covid patients.

The researchers identified that the percentage of cases of the South African strain compared to the British was significantly higher among people who had received both doses of the vaccine versus those who had only been inoculated with one.

Specifically, they discovered that among infected patients 14 days after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, less than 0.5% had contracted the South African strain of coronavirus. This figure was almost identical when analyzing the control group, made up of the same number of patients, of similar ages and who had not received the vaccine.

However, among people who had been infected with coronavirus two weeks after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, the percentage of patients carrying the South African strain was 5.4%, while in the control group of unvaccinated people the figure was 0.7%.

“The results indicate that the South African variant is capable, up to a point, from break the vaccine’s defenses “, explains in a statement Adi Stern, a professor at the Tel Aviv University School of Biomedicine and one of the authors of the study, which was carried out by the main Israeli health mutual, Clalit, and Tel Aviv University. The results have been previewed on medRvix.com, awaiting peer review.

Despite this finding, the researcher pointed out that the study does not accurately indicate the level of protection against the South African variant because its prevalence in Israel remains extremely low, around 1% of cases.

For Professor Shay Ben-Shachar, a Clalit researcher, “the findings indicate that still we cannot consider the pandemic a thing of the past, and that it is still important to continue with social distancing and the use of masks, “he concludes.