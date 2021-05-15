Israel destroys international media office tower in Gaza after warning of bombing

The Israeli Army has destroyed the offices of several international media outlets, including the Associated Press news agency or the pan-Arab chain Al Jazeera in the Gaza Strip.

The attack was carried out against the Al Jalaa building, one of the tallest in the enclave, which had been cleared because the Israeli Army issued an evacuation notice an hour earlier the owner of the building, Abu Husam.

The building demolition, captured by television images, has been later confirmed by the Al Jazeera production company Liná al Safin on her Twitter account.

Minutes later, the Israeli Army has confirmed its responsibility for the destruction of the building. The reason, he claims, is that the tower housed “military assets” used by the military intelligence wing of the Islamist Hamas movement.

Thus, the Israeli Army accuses Hamas of “hiding behind” from the media offices in the Al Jalaa tower and “use your tenants as human shields”.

“The terrorist group Hamas intentionally places its military assets in the hearts of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip,” he added in a statement collected by the Times of Israel in which he recalled that warned those in the building before the attack and says it gave them enough time to evacuate.