Israel Confirms Pfizer Vaccine Protects Over 95% Of COVID Infection, Hospitalization And Death

The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine provides more than 95% protection against contagion, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, according to a study published this Thursday in The Lancet magazine based on data from Israel’s vaccination campaign, which has administered only that preparation.

This analysis, based on confidential national data collected between January 24 and April 3, 2021, is key in the course of the pandemic, since for the first time the effectiveness of the public vaccination campaign in an entire country is exposed with extensive population data.

The double dose of Pfizer-BioNTech proved to be “highly effective” in all age groups – from 16 to those over 85 – to prevent symptomatic and asymptomatic infection of the virus, as well as hospitalizations and death from the disease, according to the study.

Effective at all ages

Protection against COVID is “so solid” among older people as well as younger adults, according to the study.

The analyzes indicate that the vaccine among people over 85 years of age protects them in 94.1% of infections, 96.9% hospitalization and 97% death from COVID. For their part, vaccinated adults between 16 and 44 years of age avoided contagion in 96.1% of cases and death in 100%.

“A unique and real opportunity”

The use of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine (BNT162b2) for 6.5 million inhabitants in Israel was authorized in December 2020, after the results obtained in the laboratory among those over 16 years of age, at a time when the dominant variant was British (B117).

Israel registered 232,268 cases, 7,694 hospitalizations and 1,113 deaths due to COVID-19 during the analysis period reflected in the study: between January and April 2021.

On the day of its conclusion, April 3, 72.1% of the Israeli population had already received at least one of the two doses of the vaccine and was the country with the highest proportion of vaccinated population in the world.

For this reason, the main author of the report and member of the Ministry of Health, Sharon Alroy-Preis, admitted that Israel provides a “unique and real opportunity to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine and observe the broad effects of the vaccination campaign on public health. “

Data should not be generalized

These results therefore suggest that vaccination against COVID-19 can help control the pandemic, as has happened in Israel.

However, the study authors caution that these data should not be “generalized”, due to the differences in vaccination campaigns between countries, as well as the evolution of the pandemic and the appearance of new variants in the future, which may cause percentage changes in the effectiveness of the vaccine.

The medical advisor of the Pfizer Vaccines department in the United States, Luis Jodar, assured that it is “urgently needed” more data on effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against “serious illness” and “deaths” as it will be “vital” in tackling the pandemic.