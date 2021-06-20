Israel calls on powers to ‘wake up’ to Iran’s presidential election

JERUSALEM.

The choice of ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi on Iran is a “sign” so that “powers” foreign “wake up” before going back to a agreement about him Iranian nuclear programsaid on Sunday the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The Israeli diplomacy rated Raisi Saturday as “the most extreme president” chosen in Iran from the revolution from 1979 and said that his victory “should be cause for serious concern” around the world.

Bennett, who last week succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu as head of the Israeli government, told a cabinet meeting that Raisi, the winner of the Iranian presidential elections, “was not elected by the Iranian people but by [el ayatolá] Khamenei “.

The election of Raisi is a signal for the powers to wake up, a last minute signal perhaps before they renounce the nuclear deal, so that they understand who they are dealing with and what kind of regime they are going to choose to reinforce, “he said.

There are ongoing negotiations to try to save the nuclear agreement with Iran signed in Vienna in 2015 and that try to get the United States back to that pact from which it withdrew in 2018, reimposing sanctions on Tehran.

Israel had welcomed the US “maximum pressure” campaign but now fears new President Joe Biden will make a deal with Iran again.

We must quickly prepare to return to the nuclear deal with Iran, “Israel’s new head of diplomacy Yair Lapid said earlier this week.

Israel will do everything in its power to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb, “he added.

jrr