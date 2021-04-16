Israel breaks free from the open air mask

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: REUTERS)

Israelis will no longer be required to wear a face mask outdoors as of Sunday, as the country continues with an almost complete reopening following a swift vaccination that greatly reduced COVID cases.

The Minister of Health, Yuli Edelstein, has given instructions on Friday to repeal the rule that imposes the use of a mask in the open air starting next Sunday after debating it for several weeks, local media reported.

Given Israel’s low infection rate, the risk of contracting the virus in open areas is very limited, experts agree.

Mandatory indoors

Even so, Health has emphasized that the use of a mask indoors will continue to be mandatory, since the risk of infection in closed spaces is higher.

Israel has returned to a certain normality and routine similar to pre-pandemic times after a rapid vaccination campaign that reduced infections and led to a gradual de-escalation.

Without great restrictive measures, the country was able to celebrate its Independence Day today in a festive atmosphere, with the streets, parks or beaches of the country full of people who enjoyed the sunny day.

Currently Israel records only about 200 new infections a day, those hospitalized in serious condition are just over two hundred and active patients do not reach 3,000, a very low figure compared to the tens of thousands of patients with the virus that reached have months ago.

More than 5.3 million Israelis – out of a population of about nine million – have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and around 53% are inoculated with both injections.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.