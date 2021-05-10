Israel asks the US to “stay out” of the conflict in Jerusalem

US President Joe Biden’s and Israel’s governments faced the recent escalation of violence between the security forces of the Hebrew country and Palestinians in Jerusalem, for which Israeli officials asked the White House to “stay out of the picture ”, According to the Axios outlet.

This confrontation is the first major Israeli-Palestinian crisis the Biden administration has grappled with. After four years of “non-interference” without “wars” part of the administration of former president, Donald Trump, Israel now faces a US government that is much more critical.

At least 215 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli police on Monday at the Al-Aqsa mosque complex, including 153 who were hospitalized, according to AP.

Until now, Biden took the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a very low priority compared to other foreign policy issues.

The White House was not interested in spending a lot of political capital or time on the issue and was seeking to avoid a fight with Israel over the Palestinian conflict, but the Jerusalem crisis that erupted over the weekend caused many members of Congress and progressive organizations intervened and demanded the intervention of the White House.

Faced with this, the Biden administration is monitoring the escalation of the conflict in the Holy Land in recent days and raised its concerns with Israel both in private and in public. The issue was being dealt primarily with by the State Department, but the White House intervened on Sunday when national security adviser Jake Sullivan called his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben Shabbat.

The White House reported that Sullivan expressed concern over tensions at the Al-Aqsa mosque and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, where 300 Palestinians are under threat of eviction from their homes.

Sullivan also “encouraged the Israeli government to take appropriate measures to ensure calm during the Jerusalem Day commemorations” to be held on Monday, according to a summary of the White House call.

In short, the language used by the US was quite soft and moderate, but the Israelis responded with their own version of the call that gave the impression that the conversation was much more difficult.

According to Axios, Israeli officials commented that Ben Shabbat told Sullivan during the phone call that Israel believes that the Biden administration and the rest of the international community should stay “on the sidelines” of the crisis in Jerusalem and avoid putting pressure on Israel.

“International intervention is a reward for Palestinian rioters and those who back them and who were seeking international pressure on Israel,” said an Israeli official briefed on the call to Axios.

The Israeli official said that Ben Shabbat told Sullivan that Israel is handling events in Jerusalem “from a position of sovereignty and responsibility, regardless of Palestinian provocations.”

The Israeli national security adviser reportedly told his US counterpart that if the US and the international community want to help restore calm, “they should put pressure on the inciting elements on the Palestinian side.” Given this, Sullivan assured Ben-Shabat that the US will remain fully committed in the coming days to promote calm in Jerusalem.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to meet for a closed session Monday afternoon to receive updates on the conflict in Jerusalem.

With information from Axios