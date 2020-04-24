Israel continues with the gradual lifting of restrictions to contain the coronavirus, and today approved the reopening of all shops at street level, another step to revive its economy after the worst phase of the pandemic.

EFE –

The establishments on public roads that were still closed – some already opened five days ago -, barber shops, hairdressers and beauty salons will be able to reopen as of this Sunday, but the shopping centers will continue to be closed, the prime minister’s office reported in a statement, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Cafeterias and restaurants, which until now could only place orders at home, will be able to offer take-away products, but the stay of customers in the premises will continue to be vetoed: it will still take time to see people sitting in bars and terraces while having a beer or eating with friends.

Given the impact on the country of COVID-19, which registers 193 dead and more than 14,880 infected, since March the government imposed severe restrictions that it began to lift on April 19.

Since then, public transport has increased, allowing part of the retail trade to reopen and authorizing 30% of the workforce to work in companies and industries – with a maximum of ten people.

Among the conditions for the shops They reopen are required to be at street level and respect the rules of prevention: separation barriers between employees and customers, two meters of social distance, strict hygiene rules and keep a small number of people inside the premises.

With these measures, Israel It plans to resume “the routine with precautions” and gradually recover its economic activity, very affected by the pandemic: the country registers more than a million unemployed and economic damage has hit all sectors.

Given this, the Government today approved the delivery of a package of some 2,100 million euros to support self-employed workers and small companies, which have seen their activity reduced to a minimum or even to zero in recent weeks.

However, despite the lifting of some restrictions, the population must remain confined: they cannot go 500 meters beyond their home if it is not for work or other basic matters.

Since yesterday, in the Muslim majority areas, a night closure has also been applied for the holy month of Ramadan to avoid movement of people and crowds.

Another issue to be specified is the return of students to school. The Ministry of Education wants it to be soon, but the health authorities ask for caution and wait, they recommend waiting for a while. EFE