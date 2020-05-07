Scientists around the world are working to develop a vaccine that stops the coronavirus. (Free Press Photo: EFE)

The Israel Institute for Biotechnology Research, under the Ministry of Defense, reported Thursday that it has managed to develop more antibodies that neutralize the coronavirus, in addition to the one presented this week, that will accelerate the creation of drugs.

The researchers assured today the President of Israel, Reuvén Rivlin, and the head of Defense, Naftali Benet, that they have been successfully tested and clarified that it will allow the development of drugs for patients with covid-19, but that it is not a vaccine.

It was not reported whether they have been used in human clinical trials. According to the digital Times of Israel, specifically, three new antibodies have been detected.

This week the research center announced the development of a first antibody, which attacks the virus in a monoclonal way, and today added that the new ones will even be used if the virus mutates.

In the next few days, the patent registration will take place and then the researchers will publish a scientific paper for peer review, the center announced.

“The whole world waits for the day that an antibody, an immunization, a drug or a treatment that will help us save lives will be found,” said Rivlin, adding that “although the process is long and complex” the current advances are a step significant “towards victory”.

Based on comprehensive scientific publications from around the globe, it appears that the IIBR is the first institution to achieve a scientific breakthrough that meets all three of the aforementioned parameters simultaneously 3/3 – Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) May 5, 2020

Dozens of research teams are searching the world for a vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has caused a pandemic with more than 260,000 deaths, and around a dozen would be in the first stages of human trials.

In this case, these are antibodies for the creation of drugs, developed by the Israel Institute for Biotechnological Research, which is dedicated, among other things, to researching chemical weapons and looking for antidotes for them.