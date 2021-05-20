Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire after 11 days of attacks and 242 dead



The conflict amounts to 11 days.

Photo: ANAS BABA / AFP / Getty Images

The leaderships of Israel Y Hamas They agreed to a ceasefire after 11 days of attacks that have killed at least 230 people in the Gaza Strip and 12 in Israel, Israeli media reported.

The Associated Press agency cites, among others, the public broadcaster Kan, which indicates that the battles would stop immediately, but other television channels indicate that this will happen at 2:00 on Friday.

According to reports, the Prime Minister’s government Benjamin Netanyahu unleashed a new wave of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, amid alleged negotiations to stop the attacks.

Hamas leaders were also not ceasing their attacks and more rockets were fired at Israel, it added.

Netanyahu reportedly called an emergency meeting of his security cabinet to attend to the conflict with Palestine.

At Thursday’s press conference, the White House spokeswoman, Jen psaki, that the government of the president Joe biden he had seen reports that Israeli and Palestinian leaders may be approaching a ceasefire.

“We believe that the Israelis have achieved important military objectives that they set out to achieve in relation to protecting their people and responding to the thousands of Hamas rocket attacks.”Psaki said. “That is why we believe that they are in a position to begin to liquidate their operation.”

The Biden Administration rejected on four occasions the efforts of the United Nations to condemn the violence in the Middle East region –A plan promoted mainly by Egypt–, at the time that Psaki defended “silent diplomacy” with leaders of both sides.

On Thursday Psaki said that President Biden had a call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, who has been a key mediator in the conflict.