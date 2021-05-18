Israel and Gaza enter second week of escalation with 212 Palestinians and 10 Israelis killed

Israel and Gaza militias enter the second week of escalating warfare, with 212 killed on the Palestinian side for ten Israelis, without the diplomatic efforts for a truce having borne fruit.

The US envoy to mediate the conflict, Hady Amr, carries four days in Israel without making any compromises that allows a ceasefire to be glimpsed and this Monday he met with the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, although he does not have the capacity to influence in Gaza, controlled by the Islamist movement Hamas.

“Our guideline is to continue attacking terrorist targets. We will continue to act as long as necessary to restore peace and security to all residents of Israel, “declared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the security Cabinet meeting on Monday.

The room for maneuver for Amr, the US State Department’s undersecretary for Palestinian and Israeli Affairs, is limited as does not have direct dialogue with Hamas -which controls Gaza de facto since 2007- as it is considered a terrorist group by the US and nothing has transpired about its contacts with the Israeli government.

For his part, US President Joe Biden expressed his support for a ceasefire to stop the escalation of the war, during a call on Monday with Netanyahu, the White House reported in a statement. “The president expressed his support for a ceasefire and spoke about the commitment of the United States, Egypt and other allies to that end,” the White House said.

It is the Biden’s first public position in favor of a ceasefire after being pressured by fellow members of the Democratic Party and other countries to play a more active role in the crisis in the Middle East.

However, the ruler limited himself to supporting a ceasefire and he did not ask to Netanyahu, as requested by members of his party, including 29 senators who released a statement on Sunday to urge an “immediate” cessation of hostilities.

More bombings and more deaths

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army again bombed Gaza with intensity during the early hours of this Monday, adding three fatalities, although the day before was the deadliest day in the strip with 42 civilians killed.

The Gaza Ministry of Health assured that the attacks in recent days affected the central laboratory of the enclave, the only where covid-19 tests are examined, that he had to interrupt his tasks due to the damages caused.

After a week of clashes, the toll of victims in the enclave rose to 212 Palestinian dead on Monday, including 61 minors and 35 women, and 1,305 injured in the fire exchange.

Witnesses on the strip assured that Israeli aviation carried out more than a hundred attacks throughout the enclave in the early morning, home to more than two million Palestinians, causing heavy explosions and a widespread panic throughout the morning, destroying homes and infrastructure.

The militias continued to shoot about 200 rockets throughout the day, mainly towards Israeli communities near the strip, and anti-aircraft alarms also sounded in the cities of Ashkelon, Sderot, Netivot and Ashdod, in southern Israel.

Thousands of rockets and targeted attacks

The current escalation began after weeks of protests in occupied East Jerusalem, heavily suppressed and that they derived in confrontations that arrived until the Esplanade of the Mosques of the Old City of Jerusalem.

Tension erupted last Monday, a week ago, with the firing of rockets from Gaza by Palestinian militias and the violence has spread to both the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel.

Since then, the Palestinian Islamist militias of the Al Qassam Brigade – the military arm of Hamas – and the Islamic Jihad have launched 3,350 rockets, according to the Israeli Army, a figure that is close to the 3,393 that fired in fifty days during the 2014 Protective Edge war.

In an Israeli targeted attack on Monday, the Army claimed to have killed a commander of the Northern Brigade of Islamic Jihad, Hasam Abu Hardib, a leader in that militia who has “systematically” led the launch of missiles from the enclave to Israel.

“The fighter jets killed Hasam Abu Harbid of the Islamic Jihad Northern Division, commander of the organization for more than 15 years,” the Army said in a statement.

Israel has attacked, by land and air, a total of 766 objectives In Gaza since the start of the escalation last Monday, 31 Palestinian militias infrastructures -24 from Hamas and 7 from the Islamic Jihad-, detailed a high military command.

The Army estimates that in the entire military campaign it has killed about 130 militiamen and assures that it has aborted attacks that could harm civilians.

However, the clashes in the overcrowded enclave are heading the strip to another humanitarian disaster after 15 years of blockade and three wars (in 2008/2009, 2012 and 2014), which is currently experiencing the worst military escalation in seven years.