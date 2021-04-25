Israel analyzes cases of heart inflammation in people who received COVID vaccine from Pfizer

JERUSALEM, Apr 25 (Reuters) – Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Sunday that it is analyzing a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, although it has not yet drawn any conclusions. .

Pfizer maintained that it has not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be expected in the general population.

Israel’s pandemic response coordinator Nachman Ash said a preliminary study showed “dozens of incidents” of myocarditis among more than 5 million vaccinated people, mainly after the second dose.

The official said it was not clear if the figure is unusually high or if it was related to the vaccine.

Most of the cases were reported in people up to 30 years of age.

“The Ministry of Health is currently analyzing whether there is excess morbidity (disease rate) and whether it can be attributed to vaccines,” he said.

Ash, who spoke on the subject in a radio interview and during a press conference, called it a “question mark” and insisted that the Ministry of Health has not yet reached any conclusions.

Determining a link, he said, would be difficult because myocarditis, a condition that often goes away without complications, can be caused by a variety of viruses and a similar number of cases have been reported in previous years.

Pfizer, asked by Reuters about the review, responded that it is in regular contact with Israel’s Health Ministry to study data on its vaccine.

The company said it “is aware of Israeli observations of myocarditis that occurred predominantly in a population of young men who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.”

“Adverse events are regularly and comprehensively reviewed and we have not seen a higher rate of myocarditis than would be expected in the general population. A causal link with the vaccine has not been established,” the company stated.

“There is no evidence at this time to conclude that myocarditis is a risk associated with the use of the Pfizer / BNT COVID-19 vaccine.”

Israel has stood out globally in the inoculation campaign, with nearly 60% of its 9.3 million inhabitants already using the Pfizer vaccine. Its nationwide database has already shown the vaccine to be highly effective in preventing severe symptoms and illnesses associated with COVID-19.

Since January, shortly after the vaccination campaign began, daily infections fell from a high of more than 10,000 to just 129 before the weekend.

Nadav Davidovitch, director of the Ben Gurion University School of Public Health in Israel, said that even if a correlation was established between myocarditis cases and the vaccine, it did not appear to be severe enough to stop giving the vaccine.

“It is a situation that must be analyzed and we must wait for a final report, but in an interim analysis it seems that the risk of getting sick from COVID-19 is much higher than from the adverse events of the vaccine, and the risk of peri / myocarditis afterwards of the vaccine is low and temporary, “he said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)