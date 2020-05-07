Israel took another step towards normalization of its activities today in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic with the relief of restrictions that it has implemented for three weeks and reopened shopping malls, markets and gyms, while loosening the prohibitions on circulation.

Despite the fact that the shopping malls opened, the restaurants are still not allowed to receive customers and only sell take-away food, the EFE news agency reported.

Movie theaters will remain closed until further notice.

There are no more than twenty-five or thirty customers on the main floor of a shopping center, less than the number of employees in the few open stores.

Israel has 239 dead and 16,346 infected, according to data from the American Johns Hopkins University, and ensures that the number of cases is almost stabilized,

The country had begun a return to normalization since the end of April with the opening of shops on the street, plus a battery of reliefs that went into effect at the beginning of the week that included the return to classes last week.

Despite the new permits, the number of people on the streets decreased.

Many merchants confess that home sales during confinement were higher than current sales, with their businesses open, the Spanish agency reported.

Although the use of face masks is mandatory, few people wear them since many have it hanging from one ear, run to talk to each other or with their nose exposed because, they say, it is annoying.

Another problem is that of gyms, where people train mostly without precautions, find it difficult to keep the distance of 1.5 meters and do not sanitize the machines after using them.

On the streets of Jerusalem, the garbage cans were almost intact, the businesses crammed with products but empty of customers.

Jerusalem’s iconic Shuk Market, located in the heart of the city’s western part, reopened today in its entirety, including its street musicians, waiting for customers and to resume the rhythm it knew how to have before the pandemic.

