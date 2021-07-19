Israel allows Jewish prayers on the Esplanade of the Mosques for the first time

An Orthodox Jew in front of the Wailing Wall and the Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem. (Photo: NIR ALON / ZUMA WIRE / EUROPA PRESS)

The Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, said this Sunday that both Jews and Muslims have “freedom of worship” on the Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem, also known as the Temple Mount for Jews. The statement came after the Israeli Police and young Muslims clashed in this place, on the same day that Jews are celebrating the fasting festival of Tisha B’Av, coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr .

Muslims threw stones at the police, according to the security forces, while the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) have directly accused the Israeli forces of escalating hostilities by launching tear gas and stun grenades.

Likewise, Bennett has thanked the Minister of Public Security, Omer Barlev, and the Chief of the Israel Police “handling the events on the Temple Mount with responsibility and consideration, while maintaining the freedom of worship for the Jews,” reports The Times of Israel.

Spiral of tensions and confrontations

For its part, the Palestinian Authority has held Israel responsible for this incident. “These Israeli provocations pose a challenge to US demands that have called for the preservation of the historic status quo in Jerusalem,” he said in a statement collected by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Temple Mount is the holiest site in Judaism and home to the third holiest shrine in Islam, the Al Aqsa Mosque. Israel captured the Temple Mount and the Old City of Jerusalem in the 1967 War. However, it allowed Jordan to continue to maintain religious authority atop the mount, which Jews can visit under numerous restrictions.

The complex was closed from Jerusalem Day on May 10 until 23 of that month of this year, when the authorities made the decision to prohibit access to non-Muslims given the spiral of tensions in the city due to the forced eviction of several Palestinian families in the Shaykh Jarrá neighborhood in East Jerusalem

After eleven days of exchange of bombings between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the UN has reported that the latest conflict in the Middle East has resulted in 242 Palestinians dead – 23 girls, 43 boys, 38 women and 138 men – as well as twelve Israelis killed – five men, five women and two children -, in addition to nearly 2,000 wounded in the Palestinian part and 710 in the Israeli. This conflict ended on May 21 with a ceasefire declaration.

