Israel Adesanya’s unfortunate comment on COVID-19

While other fighters, like for example, Max holloway, have expressed themselves on social networks about the pandemic that is currently attacking the world, and have had acceptance and good receptivity from the world of Mixed martial arts, others, such as the current Middleweight Champion of the UFCNigerian Israel Adesanya, is expressed on social networks with comments that fall ill among fans.

I’m liking the vibe Corona bringing. I’ve got this bubble around me and I feel no one can touch me 😊

Conor McGregor He has also expressed himself on his social networks to refer to COVID-19 and many fighters, from Lyoto Machida Y Fabrício Werdum, until Khabib Nurmagomedov, going by Anderson Silva and many others, have shown their support, solidarity and, in some way, trying to contribute from their position on the subject.