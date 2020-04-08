The current champion of the division Middleweight of the UFC, Nigerian Israel Adesanya, recently stated for the web portal of ESPN, MMA Fighting and there he has spoken on many topics, including the situation of the arrest of the Champion Semi Complete Weight of the UFCJon Jones.

In the statements about his first impressions when Jones was arrested, Adesanya stated that he was more carried away by what he believed people would like more, although he admitted that there were things he preferred not to put because they went too far:

I put some memes, because you have to give people what they want, but at the end of the day there are things that I said privately to my people, that they will not go out. Some things I could do memes with, but that were going too far, even for me.

He feels bad about Jon Jones’ situation

Adesanya said she feels bad for Jones, but that she has learned from that experience of others and that she will work her own way:

He’s a young black man at the top of his game and he’s throwing it all away. With much of what ‘DC’ said, I think the same. I felt bad for him when I saw the images from the police camera. In the end, when he’s sobbing, I felt bad for him, because I can imagine myself in that position. And I even bet that on patrol I was thinking, ‘hell, Israel is going to have a lot of stuff with this.’ I bet you, I swear to God. But as I said, many of those things will never see the light of day because it is fun for me, but at the same time it saddens me to see a young, skinny black man who wishes he were at the beginning of his career as I am at the moment. , and he is discarding everything. So I learned from seeing a guy like him and I’m not going to make the same mistakes.

I feel bad for him. Put this way, I wouldn’t want to be in a house with him right now, is all I’ll say. I said it in one of my posts about quarantine, how to stay strong because many people are spending time with their families and realize that they don’t like them and many people are fixing their relationships with their partners, with their parents, with whoever. And I feel that if something like this happened in my house it would only cloud the whole environment. It’s a me **gives. It’s a me** It is Jon Jones.

Part of your strategy to keep giving people what they want? o Conclusions and honest thoughts about the way you are?

We live in an unprecedented moment …

