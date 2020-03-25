Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from his double championship title at the next event UFC 248 pay-per-view (PPV) in ESPN +, locked and loaded for tomorrow night Saturday, March 7, 2020 within T- Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s where Israel Adesanya will make his next defense of the middleweight title against the power contender, Yoel Romero.

In the co-main event of the UFC 248, also scheduled for five grueling rounds, the strawweight champion Weili Zhang will put his belt on the line against the former 115-pound champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, in a match that will serve as a measuring stick for the future of champion and challenger.

We’ll talk about those two fights in just a second.

Before breaking down the main five-fight card, which also features veteran veterans Beneil Dariush, Neil Magny and Alex Oliveira, take a look at what combat sports connoisseur Patrick Stumberg had to say about the “Prelims” card. UFC 248, split between ESPN + and ESPN, by clicking here and here. Here you can analyze the odds and the betting lines for all the action «Adesanya vs. Rosemary”.

Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero LIVE

I’ve always thought of Yoel Romero As more of a special attraction than a bona fide title contender, the type of power puncher who attacks opponents regardless of whether he wins or not. That could count at the box office, but it doesn’t mean much when it comes to championship title fights. The “Soldier of God” not only does not deserve the last charitable donation of the promotion, but is simply not good enough to become a champion at £ 185. If it were, it would have already happened. Am I supposed to think that the same fighter who couldn’t knock out Robert Whittaker or Paulo Costa will just magically connect against a forward as dynamic as Israel Adesanya? Romero’s only victory over a fighter currently ranked in the Top 10 of the division is Derek Brunson at number 8.

He is also the only fighter in UFC history to lose weight twice by two shots per title.

Romero is, and always was, more mystical than merit. That’s not to take away his devastating victories over the likes of Lyoto Machida and Chris Weidman, but maybe we can calm down with all of that. “He finishes the races, bro!” narrative because Luke Rockhold ruined “The Dragon” and “All American” long before Romero could get his hands on them. And I don’t know where this talk about Whittaker “never being the same” after his Romero wars comes from … are we now discounting the skill and determination of “The Last Stylebender” and instead give credit to Romero on UFC 243? Keep in mind that Ronaldo Souza had a 4-2 run after losing to the Cuban power, scoring four unpleasant endings along the way, so let’s try to keep a perspective on what Romero has done and what he hasn’t done in the Top of the 185-pound food chain.

What he has done: put some people in body bags.

What He Hasn’t Done: He won the big fights when they counted the most.

I think it is pretty clear at this stage in his career that Adesanya is the complete package. There was a time when it could be argued that he did not face quality opposition, despite victories over Brunson, No. 8 and Brad Tavares, No. 11. I will ignore his decision to win the mummified remains of Anderson Silva. And instead, I’ll look at his five-round war against Kelvin Gastelum, which proved that he can resist adversity, fight, and take victory home. And anyone who thinks Gastelum is worthy of LOL when ranking his opponents hasn’t been paying attention to the division’s inner workings in recent years. That brings us to Whittaker and what is there to say? It was a masterful performance and when Adesanya is in the zone, there is no better striker in the 185 pound weight class. His technique, as well as his timing, are flawless. I guess now would also be a good time to point out, for those who want to talk about wrestling, that Gastelum, Brunson and Tavares were combined 2 by 28 in takedown attempts.

Whittaker and Silva were unable to fire a single shot.

I’m not sure what the game plan is for Romero, but it probably won’t work. If you’re one of those gravediggers who wants to exhume Adesanya’s knockout loss against Alex Pereira on the kickboxing circuit, then we should also resurrect the Rafael Cavalcante knockout scored against Romero under the Strikeforce banner. Adesanya is not immortal and I don’t want to paint him as such, but he is smart and disciplined enough to keep Romero within reach, thanks to the help of an 80-inch scope. This not only keeps him away from the deadly shot, but also forces Romero to shoot from long distance, giving the champion enough time to escape danger or completely eliminate the takedown. Let’s also accept that “Soldier of God” turns 43 next month and hasn’t fought in five rounds in nearly two years. Adesanya, 30, is at his peak athleticism both physically and mentally, and while Romero is still too difficult to eliminate, he will have a paltry 25 minutes. That’s what happens when you spend more time moving your tongue than implementing a strategy.

Prediction: Adesanya by unanimous decision Romero

