Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori meet this Saturday, June 12 at UFC 263. The fight will mark a rematch and will be for the UFC middleweight belt. In addition, in the co-star we will have another rematch, the fly champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces Brandon Moreno to resolve the tie in his first duel.

In case the two championship fights, UFC 263 will also have the presence of one of the most media figures of the Octagon. Nate Diaz returns to the cage after a year and a half absence and does so to face the stoned Leon Edwards. Also, curiously, the fight will be five rounds.

Here we share the complete UFC 263 card where you can see the schedules by countries. We will also talk about the various options to watch the event on television or digital platform.

UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori, full card

Stellar Billboard

Israel Adesanya (183.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (184.5) – for the middleweight title Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – for the flyweight title Nate Diaz (170) vs. Leon Edwards (170.5) Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5) Paul Craig (204.5) vs. Jamahal Hill (205.5)

Preliminary billboard

Drew Dober (154) vs. Brad Riddell (155) Eryk Anders (205) vs. Darren Stewart (204.5) Joanne Calderwood (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5) Hakeem Dawodu (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.5) Alexis Davis (134.5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135.5) Matt Frevola (155) vs. Terrance McKinney (155.5) Chase Hooper (145.5) vs. Steven Peterson (148.5) * Luigi Vendramini (155.5) vs. Fares Ziam (156) Jake Collier (264.5) vs. Carlos Felipe (262.5)

UFC 263 Schedules: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin vettori

Preliminary Countries Stellar Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador 4:00 pm 8:00 pm Mexico, Peru, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador 5:00 pm 9:00 pm Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela 6:00 pm 10:00 pm Argentina, Uruguay 7:00 pm 11:00 pm Spain 12: 00 pm 00 am04: 00 pm

Where to watch UFC 263?

Transmission of UFC 254 It can be followed by the following television signals and digital platforms:

Star Billboard: ESPN + (United States), DAZN (Spain), Fox Action (Mexico and Chile), ESPN 2 (Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Ecuador and Venezuela) and Combate (Brazil).

Preliminaries: ESPN + (United States), UFC Fight Pass (Spain), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN 2 (Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Ecuador and Venezuela).