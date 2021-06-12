Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori, full fight

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will look to defend his title against Marvin Vettori of Italy. The match will take place on June 12 at UFC 263 and will mark the rematch of a 2018 match.

On that occasion, the fight was between two guys with little experience within the promoter. The Italian entered his fifth commitment in the Octagon with an irregular 2-1-1 in the UFC. In front of him was Adesanya, with only two months in the promoter and after having debuted with victory in the UFC.

The combat would be entertaining, but far from spectacular. Israel was superior in the fight standing up and seemed to have done enough to win the first two rounds. In the third, it would be Vettori who would control the actions, mainly at the canvas. It should be noted that although the Italian maintained control, he had very little offense on the floor. However, it seemed understandable that the assault took place on the judges’ scorecards.

In the end the decision would favor Israel Adesanya, but in a divided way as one of the judges saw Vettori win two rounds. That small factor could have played a key role in Marvin ending up getting a surprise rematch against Israel three years later.

Now, about to face off again, the animosity between Adesanya and Vettori has reached superlative levels. Proof of this was the intense war of insults and provocations that they starred in the press conference prior to UFC 263.