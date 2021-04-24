Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 official for UFC 263

The first rematch fight of Israel Adesanya on the UFC it will not be before Robert Whittaker, but before Marvin vettori.

Dana White confirmed to ESPN this morning that the second episode between the two Middleweights will headline the UFC 263 this June 12.

Vettori, number three in the ranking, reached the five wins in a row with a unanimous decision against Kevin Holland in the UFC on ABC 2.

Since losing by split failure to Adesanya in mid-2018 in the UFC on Fox: Poirier vs. GaethjeVettori, 27, has won four of his five scorecard victories.

Adesanya, on the other hand, lost his undefeated as a professional after being overtaken by the Semi-Complete champion, Jan Blachowicz, in the stellar engagement of the UFC 259. However, at 185 pounds he is still undefeated. The 32-year-old Nigerian is 9-0 in the division with four finishes.

The UFC 263 co-feature will also be a rematch. Deiveson Figueiredo will put his flyweight belt on the line against the Mexican Brandon Moreno.

