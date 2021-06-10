Israel Adesanya vows to finish Marvin Vettori at UFC 263

Israel Adesanya still doesn’t understand how Marvin Vettori thought he won the first fight. Which is why he plans to put an exclamation point on his victory Saturday in the main event of UFC 263.

Adesanya will look to defend his middleweight title against Vettori in a rematch of their 2018 fight. It was ‘The Last Stylebender’ second fight in the UFC and he outscored the Italian by split decision. Vettori has since claimed that he won that fight, but at UFC 263, Adesanya plans to prove himself better and wants to finish off the Italian.

“I can’t understand how a judge can give him that fight and say ‘no, he won two of those rounds. What? What? Excuse me what? Uh, no, it doesn’t work that way, ”Adesanya said in a UFC promo video on her Instagram. “The judges will be eliminated from the equation this time, I guarantee it 100 percent, they will be eliminated from the equation.”

Although Israel says it will end Vettori, it will be easier said than done. The Italian has never been finished in his career. However, Adesanya is a very dominant fighter and can throw perfectly timed punches and turn off people’s lights. He also doesn’t like Vettori and wants to beat him up Saturday at UFC 263.

“I know what I did to him, but here we are again. Be careful what you order because you may get it. He’s literally delusional, he’s clinging to that loss with me more than the biggest wins of his career. I can’t wait to beat this guy up. “

Israel Adesanya is coming off a decision loss to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. However, he still remains undefeated at middleweight and is looking to keep his belt on Saturday.