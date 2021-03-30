Israel Adesanya pulls out pizza box after missing UFC weight cut

The current UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya faces Jan Blachowizc at UFC 259 in Las Vegas this Saturday for the light heavyweight world championship. The Pole made it through the weigh-in without any problems, but the surprise jumped when “The Last Stylebender”, who rose in the category as a challenger, fell well below the official cut.

It was then that took out a pizza box being on the scale with which he managed to reach 200.5 pounds and approach the weight limit that the regulation allows (205 pounds). After this show, the Nigerian aims to become the fifth fighter in the history of the company to be a double champion