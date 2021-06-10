Israel Adesanya Heats Up His Fight With Marvin Vettori At UFC 263

Israel Adesanya – UFC

Israel Adesanya will fight Marvin Vettori this Saturday at UFC 263 in defense of the UFC World Middleweight Championship. The two recently had a fiery conversation in which they launched mutual attacks remembering their first fight (the current champion won by split decision) and promising to resolve doubts in the second.

In new statements on Instagram, “The Last Stylebender” sent this message to the “Italian Dream”:

Notice

“I can’t, for the life of me, understand how he and the judges could have given him that fight; say, ‘no, he won two of those rounds.’ What? What? Excuse me what? Hey no, it doesn’t work that way.

“The judges will be eliminated from the equation this time, I guarantee it, 100 percent, they will be eliminated from the equation, I guarantee it.

“Be careful what you ask for because you may get it. The guy is delirious, he clings to this defeat. I want to take that away from him and make sure there is no doubt left this second time around. I can’t wait to beat this guy up. “

Israel Adesanya is totally confident of beating Marvin Vettori again and retain once again (the first the title was not at stake) the championship of 185 pounds to continue to settle on the throne.

