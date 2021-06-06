Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori have heated discussion towards UFC 263

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori at UFC 263

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori are going to have their revenge at UFC 263, this time with the world middleweight championship at stake. The first time they met – April 14, 2018 at UFC on Fox: Poirier vs. Gaethje- the current monarch won by split decision. This is why the contender has always been talking about a second fight.

And at the moment both are still talking waiting to enter the cage next weekend. They just had a fiery discussion, as ESPN shows us in the following video, during the broadcast last night of the UFC Las Vegas 28 event. The two said everything and Adesanya promised to knock out Vettori in the Octagon.

Marvin Vettori is clear that he won the first fight, which provokes laughter from Israel Adesanya. Although they do not stop the Italian fighter from affirming that he will show who is the best. For his part, the champion, although interrupted by the challenger, who affirms that he is not giving his opinion but speaking of facts, assures that this time the job will finish. He affirms that whatever is said about it, they both know what happened the first time.

Now it only remains for the two of them to enter the Octagon and for only one to come out with the 185-pound world championship at UFC 263. They both have the skills to do it. Since that fight Adesanya posted a 7-1 record (in his last fight he lost for the UFC light heavyweight world championship) while Vettori posted a 5-0 record. They have been very different paths but again these fighters converge again.

