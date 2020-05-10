British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the isolation against the coronavirus will not end yet, asking people to “be alert” to the risks, while explaining his plan to alleviate the measures that closed much of the savings for almost seven weeks.

Although the guidelines are for England, the British government also wants the other UK nations – Gales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – to take the same approach, but there were immediate divisions, with Scotland’s Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, saying he would stay with the “stay home” message.

Johnson announced a limited loosening of restrictions, including allowing people to exercise outdoors more often and encouraging those who cannot work from home to return to their jobs.

“This is not the time to just end isolation this week,” Johnson said in a televised speech. “Instead, we will take the first steps, carefully, to modify our measures.”

The government has been criticized by opposition parties and others for the way it has dealt with the pandemic, and the prime minister is afraid to get off the brake too soon. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the UK – 31,855 – is the second highest in the world, behind only the United States. Most cases and deaths occurred in England.

The government’s decision to replace its “stay at home” slogan has drawn criticism from opposition parties who argue that “stay alert” is very ambiguous.

Earlier, Johnson tweeted a new government poster that lists rules including “stay at home as much as possible”, “limit contact with others” and “keep your distance if you leave home”.

In his speech, Johnson said that people should continue to work from home if they could, but that, as of Monday, those who cannot, such as those working in construction or manufacturing, “should be encouraged to return to work” .

From Wednesday, people will be able to do an unlimited number of outdoor exercises, he said, and will be able to sit in the sun in their local parks, drive to other destinations and play sports with residents of their homes.

Until now, people have been able to exercise outdoors once a day in the area where they live and – despite recent hot days – they shouldn’t go to parks to sit in the sun.

Rules of social detachment must be obeyed, Johnson said, adding that fines can increase against those who break them.

He detailed an alert system that starts from level 1, when the virus is no longer present, to level 5, the most critical, which will allow the government to signal different parts of England and to reduce or increase restrictions where necessary.

