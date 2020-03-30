The president of the United States indicated that the peak of infections by the Covid-19 coronavirus in the country is expected to be reached in two weeks, and that recovery is on the way to June 1.

United States President Donald Trump, indicated that the White House will extend the measures of social distancing until April 30 to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

“Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before winning the war,” Trump said during his conference.

The position of the American president has changed, in previous days he had said that He hoped the restrictions would be lifted on April 12.

Trump indicated that the peak of contagions in the country is expected to be reached in two weeks, and that it is in road to recovery by June 1.

On the other hand, Trump was questioned about the statements of the White House epidemiologist, made hours earlier on CNN.

In them, Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated the possibility that the Covid-19 would leave more than a million sick people in the country and up to 200 thousand dead. Reporters asked Trump if he accepts that this can happen.

Trump indicated that other authorities must evaluate it and gave the microphone to Fauci, who replied that the projections he gave are a possibility and that the administration tries to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by not reaching these amounts.

During the conference, the President of the United States discussed with journalists from various media, especially from CNN; He assured that the chain “lacks respect” and that, when this is the case, “they disrespect the entire government that is dealing with the emergency.”

“I want them to appreciate the great work that we are doing that the Democrats don’t want to recognize,” Trump said.

He accused CNN of spreading “false news”, as he has previously emphasized, and affirmed that this is why audiences are no longer tuning in to the television channel. The reporter reviewed that they do not spread false news. (Ntx.)

