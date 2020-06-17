BUENOS AIRES (AP) – Argentina reported on Wednesday that several provinces and municipalities had to back down with the relaxation of isolation and the release of activities due to the appearance of new COVID-19 infections. The country registers more than 33,000 infected and 886 deaths,

In the northern province of Jujuy, bordering Bolivia, the authorities ordered that the capital and the towns of Palpalá, Yala, Perico and La Quiaca return for seven days to the initial phase of compulsory social isolation. In the southern part of Chubut, the cities of Trelew, Puerto Madryn, Rawson and Comodoro Rivadavia, among others, suspended the recreational, sports and family activities that had been authorized weeks ago for 14 days. Other provinces that revised flexibility measures are Neuquén, Chaco and Entre Ríos.

The city of Buenos Aires and the thirty nearby towns in the province of the same name continue to record the majority of cases. The former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, the opposition María Eugenia Vidal, reported that COVID-19 suffers and several co-religionists residing in that district and in the Argentine capital were forced to submit to swabs.

The capital’s health minister, Fernán Quirós, warned that if the metropolitan area « takes a higher rate of infection » the authorities will « have to ask the citizens for a greater effort to sharply lower the curve, » referring to the possible return of a quarantine. More strict.

For its part, Chile reported an additional 232 deaths, totaling 3,615 and while experts estimate that the darkest period of the pandemic is yet to come. The Ministry of Health said that in the last hours 4,757 new infections were added, bringing the total to 220,628.

« We have not been able to reduce contagions, » admitted the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention, Katherine Martorell.

The government attributes the escalation of contagions to the mobility of people despite the forty years in force, especially in Greater Santiago, which concentrates more than 80% of the sick. On Wednesday, five other communes were added to those in force and permits to move in the capital were reduced.

Dr. Sebastián Ugarte, head of critical patients at the Indisa Clinic, said that the decision to toughen the quarantine in force for more than a month « is late » because its effects, its effects, will take at least two weeks to become visible. Every day there are more doctors and experts clamoring for an « effective quarantine ».

The seriously infected are putting pressure on the hospital system, which in Santiago maintains an occupation of critical beds at 96%.

In the Caribbean, Cuba will begin a first stage of de-escalation of the quarantine on June 18. In most of the country there are no cases, but the measure will exclude Havana and Matanzas, which still report infections.

The plan that will start on Thursday and will have several phases implies the progressive reopening of businesses and the reinitiation of labor and urban and interstate transportation activities. However, the borders will not be opened to international tourism – a pillar of the economy – and classes at all levels must wait until September.

The director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, reported that there had been seven new cases – all in the capital – and that since the beginning of the epidemic the island had 2,196 infected plus 84 deaths. There are currently 195 active cases.

In Latin America there have been more than 1.7 million infections and almost 84,000 deaths.

The coronavirus has infected more than 8.2 million people and killed nearly 445,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on government reports. and the health authorities of each country.