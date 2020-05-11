The pandemic of Covid-19 it has demanded a global change in the way people live, work and socialize. As unemployment increases and people withdraw from their communities, a basic level of digital inclusion it has become practically and universally vital.

Being disconnected can generate feelings of isolation, ineptitude or loneliness, the report says. The Great Digital Divide. Why bringing the digitally excluded online should be a global priority (The huge digital divide. Why putting the excluded online should be a global priority?) That the Capgemini Research Institute, where it highlights that 46% of people who are not connected would feel more connected to friends and family if they had access to the internet.

The report underscores that, even without the global pandemic, the digital divide is related to age, income, and experience. Almost 40% of offline people living in poverty have never used the internet due to its cost, and the age group with the highest proportion of offline people is between 18 and 36 years old (43%). The complexity of internet use (65%) and the perceived “lack of interest”, derived from fear (65%), was also mentioned by certain segments of the offline population.

These reasons mean that people cannot access public services, such as important health information, as governments increasingly turn to online resources.

“The covid-19 is likely to have a lasting impact on access to public services and attitudes towards opportunities such as telecommuting, so there is a collective responsibility for organizations working to address the digital divide in a way that creates long-term change, not just a quick fix, ”says Lucie Taurines, global director of Digital Inclusion at Capgemini.

A few days ago Ricardo Zermeño, president and founder of the analysis company Selecthe talked with Forbes Mexico on how the pandemic could be an opportunity for the digital divide to narrow or, if applicable, widen.

“Where there is a technological gap, there are economic restrictions. The pandemic unfortunately does not improve them. I do not doubt that there have been homes that have hired broadband or more speed, but to affirm that the technological gap diminishes in homes or areas that previously did not count in a general way, it would not do so ”, he pointed out.

However, the executive assured that what he does foresee is that the users or sectors that did have services in the face of the pandemic could have increased their capacities.

“I do believe that those who had have increased their links and capacity and that there are some economically strong strata that if they did not have, they are now hiring, but not in the sectors that lag behind,” he said.

Being offline limits professional development

The research carried out on more than 1,300 people who are not connected, by Capgemini, detailed that only 19% of the offline people living in poverty indicated that they had requested a public service during the last 12 months due to their income, age , disability or any other factor.

This could be problematic when e-government and online public services are becoming more frequent, the report cites. 34% of the respondents expressed interest in using the internet to request public services such as housing, food and medical care, following the digital transformation of public services and the growing difficulties for their online administration.

Capgemini, notes that the difficulty of applying for jobs online and the lack of access to online learning and education tools can make upward mobility more challenging for the population without an internet connection, while the lack of development of digital skills May inhibit career development potential once you hold a job: 44% of offline respondents believe they could find better-paying jobs and train if they had internet access.

Overall, 29% of offline respondents wish they could search and apply for jobs online; This percentage increases to 41% for people between 22 and 36 years old.