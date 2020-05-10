São Paulo recorded a social isolation rate of only 50% this Saturday (9), the lowest rate for this day of the week since the quarantine was implemented in the state. The rate of social isolation tends to rise on weekends, but the rate has been falling and falling below 50% on weekdays, which has triggered a warning signal in the São Paulo government. Low rates, coupled with high occupancy in ICU beds and the spread of the disease in the interior, made Governor João Doria (PSDB) extend the quarantine until May 31. In extending the measure, Doria classified the scenario as “bleak”.

Research points out that the population defends isolation measures, but still SP has had difficulty in keeping the low circulation of people

The goal of social isolation is 60% and the ideal is 70%, in order to avoid a collapse in the health system, which is already overburdened. In Greater São Paulo, according to the balance of the State Health Secretariat, the occupancy rate in the ICU beds is 87%. In the State, this rate is 68.4%. The State has more than 9,500 inpatients, with 3,794 in the ICU and 5,734 in the ward. On Friday, the State Secretary for Health, José Henrique Germann, said that an isolation rate of less than 55% “will bring problems in patient care”.

The quarantine was implemented throughout the State of São Paulo on March 24th. The measure only allows the operation of services considered essential and continues to apply to the 645 municipalities in São Paulo.

Epicenter of the disease in the country, São Paulo has already registered 3,608 deaths from the new coronavirus and has 44,411 confirmed cases of the disease. Of the 645 cities in São Paulo, 409 already have at least one confirmed case of covid-19, and one or more deaths occurred in 176 municipalities.

In addition to the expansion of the quarantine by the State, the City of São Paulo announced a new rotation of vehicles in the city, which begins to take effect on Monday, 11, and aims to remove 50% of cars from the streets and restrict the circulation of people. and the virus. The measure is valid for the whole city, all day, even on weekends. On even days, even-ended plates (0,2,4,6 and 8) circulate. And on odd days, the odd-ended plates (1,3,5,7 and 9).

03/28 – 56%

4/4: 57%

4/11: 55%

4/18: 54%

4/25: 52%

5/2: 53%

5/9: 50%

How will the new rotation work?

Cars with odd end plates (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) can only drive on odd days. Cars with even end plates (0, 2, 4, 6 or 8) can only drive on even days. This is the important change from the previous rule: the scoreboard number defines who should circulate. In the old model, the license plate number defined circulation restrictions.

The rotation will be valid at what time of the day?

The rotation will be valid for the 24 hours of each day. Before, it happened in two periods, from 7 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Where will there be traffic restrictions?

Throughout the city of São Paulo. Before, the rotation was only valid for the expanded center of the São Paulo capital, in the so-called expanded center.



The rotation starts next Monday, the 11th. For example: on the 11th of May, only cars with odd plates will be allowed to circulate; even cars are prohibited from leaving the garage. On the 12th, Tuesday, the opposite is true: only even cars can circulate.

How long will the new rotation last?



According to the city, it will be valid as long as the new coronavirus pandemic lasts.

When is rotation day?



Every day, including Saturdays and Sundays. Before, the restriction was from Monday to Friday. Vehicles should take turns with vehicles throughout the week.

Who is excluded from the rotation?



Police cars, Army cars, electric and gas service providers and also healthcare vehicles.

What is the fine?



Failure to comply with the rotation will result in a fine of R $ 130.16 to the infringer, in addition to the loss of four points in his CNH (National Driver’s License).

And health professionals?



Doctors are exempt from rotation. Health professionals must register with the city hall to stay out of the circulation restriction measure. The registration will have to be done within 10 days, by sending data such as CPF, name, establishment where the professional works and the license plate. The fines that are applied in the next 10 days to these professionals will be discarded later. Professionals should send an email to: isencao.covid19@prefeitura.sp.gov.br

Most of the cars that circulate in São Paulo are from other municipalities. How will they be fined?



The Municipal Secretariat for Mobility and Transport clarifies that the system of fines will not change. Vehicles from other municipalities continue to be fined in the city of São Paulo if they violate the new rules. The fine will reach the municipality of origin of the vehicle.

Inside the expanded center, the radars catch the infraction on a rotating basis, but outside it there is no way to register. Are the traffic agents applying the fines?



Also according to the secretariat, the radars throughout the city will be programmed to flag the disobeying the rotation outside the expanded center. Transit agents also continue to supervise.

What happens in months with 31 days?



Even end-plate cars will not be allowed to run for two consecutive days at the turn of the month with 31 days. This will happen on May 31 and June 1, for example. In those two days, only vehicles with odd scores will be allowed to travel through the city.

