New York extends the order to stay home until June 13. Andrew Cuomo has extended the home stay order for New York State until June 13 unless the regions meet certain conditions. That’s according to a new executive order issued on Thursday night.

The governor says five regions – Central New York, the North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and the Mohawk Valley – can begin phase one of reopening on Friday.

Cuomo says they have met the seven metrics required to start reopening, which means construction work can resume and retailers can reopen only with pickup on the sidewalk or in-store.

The rest of the state can only begin to reopen after reaching a series of benchmarks.

Earlier this week, the governor said New York City still needs three more. Long Island and Mid Hudson Valley are missing two.

Those benchmarks include a decrease in the number of new hospitalizations and an increase in the total number of beds available in hospitals and ICUs.

For a region to reopen, you must follow these guidelines:

According to CDC guidelines, a region must have at least a 14-day decrease in total hospitalizations and deaths on an average of three days. Regions with few COVID-19 cases cannot have 15 new cases or five deaths on a three-day moving average. A region should have fewer than two new COVID-19 patients for every 100,000 residents per day. Hospitals cannot fill more than 70% of their capacity, including ICU beds, leaving 30% available in the event of a surge. All hospitals must have a 90-day PPE reserve. There must be 30 tests prepared for every 1,000 inhabitants. Regions should have 30 contact trackers per 100,000 residents, with additional trackers available based on the projected number of cases in that region. A risk / reward analysis of which companies can reopen, prioritizing most essential companies with the least risk.

Phase 1: construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, retail pickup with curb pickup.

Phase 2: professional services, finance and insurance, retail administrative support, real estate leasing / rental

Phase 3: restaurants / food services, hotels / accommodation

Phase 4: arts / entertainment / recreation / education Businesses must adjust their practices to ensure a safe work environment and track cases.

There will be a regional “control room” to monitor progress.