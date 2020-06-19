Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The world of fantasy and entertainment is in mourning. Sir Ian Holm, British actor best known for playing Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogy.

The British actor passed away at 88 years of age. This after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease that lasted for several years.

It is important to mention that, although it was small, Holm also had participation in the world of video games. The highlight is that he played Ash in Alien: Isolation.

That’s not all, since before they appeared in Alien: Isolation, Holm also appeared in the digital versions of characters he played. So we could hear him as Vito Cornelius on The Fifth Element and as Chef Skinner on Ratatouille.

At LEVEL UP we mourn Holm’s passing and wish him peace on his final rest. Likewise, we send our condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the renowned actor.

