PARIS (AP) – After weeks of strict quarantine, Mohammed, a 14-year-old boy with autism, took a spike and started hitting a wall in his house in hopes of getting out.

His explanation: “Too much time at home, too difficult to wait.”

Confinement by coronavirus is an especially difficult test for children with disabilities and their families, who try to care for them at home now that special schools and support programs have closed.

Mohammed has not retaken the tool since the incident last month, his father, Salah, said with relief. But her son continues to exasperate and says “I want to tear the house down.”

The family, like others who told The Associated Press about their experience, spoke on condition of being identified only by name to protect the privacy of minors.

To make matters worse, Mohammed’s mother, who works at a nursing home, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. For weeks, she had to live in isolation on the top floor of her house in the Mantes-la-Jolie suburb of Paris, away from the family. His health has improved since then.

This was especially difficult for Mohammed, who has a very close relationship with his mother.

“We told him there is a disease. He was taking note. But then I would try to go back up to see her, “Salah said.

Violent outbursts, misunderstanding, quarrels, panic attacks: Confinement is a shock for many children with special needs, away from their friends and teachers, deprived of their routine. And France’s anti-virus measures, which were enacted in mid-March and won’t be lifted until at least May 11, are among the strictest in Europe.

At home, Mohammed needs constant attention so as not to put himself in danger.

“This is hard for him. We scold him, we say no … We have to repeat and repeat, “added Salah, who admits his own tiredness. He works from home as a telecommunications engineer and cares for his other two children, 12 and 8 years old.

Salah knows how to spot the signs on Mohammed’s face when he is under a lot of pressure and can get angry: “I don’t let things go on.”

Corentin Sainte Fare Garnot, Mohammed’s teacher at the Bel-Air Institute near Versailles, is doing his best to help.

“If you remove the crutches from someone who needs them overnight, it becomes very difficult,” he said.

“The feeling of loneliness and lack of activity can be very deep” in people with autism, he added. Mohammed calls him several times a day.

Aurelie Collet, a manager at Bel-Air, which offers specialized educational help and therapeutic services to dozens of children with different degrees of disability, said some teens did not understand the quarantine rules at first and kept going outside. Others who used to be well integrated into their classes took refuge in themselves, isolating themselves in their rooms.

So the center staff developed creative tools to continue communicating and working with children, including through social media, he added.

Thomas, 17, and Pierre, 14, two brothers with intellectual disabilities who also go to Bel-Air, are just as destabilized by confinement.

“I am concerned about how long the quarantine will last and what will happen next,” said Thomas, who has many questions about “how many people will catch it and when the pandemic will end.”

At first, as their parents recall, the boys acted like they were on vacation, playing all day and calling their friends. Then the family, who live near Versailles, west of Paris, organized activities to make their lives more structured.

Another big concern for Thomas is his future, since the practices he planned to do this summer will surely be delayed.

Her younger brother Pierre said she is having more nightmares than usual, adding that the confinement also causes more family feuds.

Pierre especially misses the gardening he used to do at Bel-Air, so he has planted radish seeds in pots.

Under restrictions imposed across the country, the French can only leave home for essential tasks like buying food or going to the doctor, and even then they must stay close to home. Outdoor physical activity is strictly limited to one hour, and also within a close radius. The police usually fine those who break the rules.

Recognizing the burden of all this for people with autism, the president, Emmanuel Macron, announced in early April an exception that allows them to go to the places they used to go before, taking the necessary precautionary measures but without limitation. time or distance.

These challenges are repeated in millions of families worldwide. In the United States, teachers are exploring new avenues for teaching personalized distance learning, and parents of children with disabilities are not only educating them at home, but also adding therapy, hands-on lessons, and behavior management to their responsibilities. .