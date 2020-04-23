Formula 1 aims to return in July, on the occasion of the Austrian GP

The latest proposal: limit team staff and ‘isolate’ them

Formula 1 desperately searches for the magic key to start the 2020 season without any risk to all involved. The last proposal is to limit the personnel of the teams and ‘isolate them’ so that there is no contact between them.

This is in line with the plan that Helmut Marko unveiled to start the Formula 1 season at the Austrian GP. One of the measures indicated is to limit the staff of the teams and a possible quarantine is also being considered.

But, as reported by the media Race Fans, another possibility would be to distribute all the teams through the paddock without having to have contact between them. Isolate them as much as possible to avoid possible Covid-19 coronavirus infections.

Of course, there are people who are a must in the garage and on the pit wall, such as mechanics or race engineers, but you can always limit the movement and contact of the most expendable as much as possible.

Obviously, if Formula 1 returns in July on the occasion of the Austrian GP, ​​it would be behind closed doors and with serious measures of social distancing. Charles Leclerc is not excited about the idea of ​​running without fans, but he accepts the situation.

“It will not seem like a normal race, because during a race weekend you can feel the support of the fans. You can see and hear them, so it will be different. They encourage you every time you have bad times and they will encourage you even more when you have good times because they are happy for you. Then it will be very different. ”

“But I think it is better than nothing. If it can be safe for everyone, I think it is a good way to start the season as it will entertain the people who are at home. And obviously it will also help us come back the car, which is what we miss the most. But the priority must be to do it safely, “says Leclerc, in words collected by the aforementioned media.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.