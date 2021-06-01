Isolated showers and storms in South Florida

June 1, 2021

This Tuesday begins the day with rains in the south of Miami-Dade County, United States, and more showers are expected during the day; therefore, caution is recommended when driving.

During the morning a 60% chance of rain was expected, not continuous in South Florida, but intermittently. Temperatures will hover around 76 ° F at dawn and into mid-morning.

In the afternoon the maximum temperatures will reach 85 ° F around 2:00 pm (local time), while the chances of rain decrease although it will remain a cloudy and warm day with some drizzles. Towards the evening some rains may reappear after 7:00 pm

For the rest of the week, the high possibilities of intermittent rain and thunderstorms remain in the main cities of South Florida

