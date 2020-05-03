Duo of Fernando, Sorocaba and his wife, Biah Rodrigues, held the baby shower of their first child, Theo, this Saturday (2). Isolated on the singer’s property, the influencer was responsible for decorating the party, which had a farm theme. She had the help of the decorator by videoconference, the same resource used for the family to be present at the celebration

Biah Rodrigues and Sorocaba promoted the baby shower of their first child, Theo, this Saturday (2). Isolated on the rural property of Fernando’s duo because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple enjoyed the celebration only with the locals. The decoration had the theme farm and was in the hands of Biah, who received the pieces by delivery and had the help of the decorator by videoconference to finish the ornamentation. “Counting the minutes to have you here, son”, he wrote influencing the caption of one of the photos. The singer also showed anxiety for the arrival of the boy, whose room is decorated with pets: “Counting the hours for the family to grow up!”

Maiara praises Biah Rodrigues, nine months pregnant: ‘Full’

In the comments of Biah Rodrigues’ posts, Maiara left her affection for the new mother, who shows the new curves when showing the belly of nine months of gestation. “Plena”, wrote the singer, who proposed to Fernando on Instagram. In the record in which Biah poses with Sorocaba, Maraisa’s sister praised: “So beautiful”. For the intimate baby shower, the model chose a short green jumpsuit from the Lureh brand, with an overlapping skirt, which gives lightness and fluidity to the look.

Biah Rodrigues has family company by video calls

In Stories, Biah Rodrigues showed the video calls he made with the family during the baby shower, so that they could enjoy the party even from a distance. This has been a resource used by celebrities to reduce homesickness during quarantine, as did Angélica and Luciano Huck recently. She also published a series of videos explaining that all items of the celebration were sent by delivery to avoid contact with people. “They deliver in small quantities so as not to let these moments go unnoticed,” he said of Theo’s baby shower, which won a song by his father, Sorocaba.

Model recalls worrying moment in early pregnancy: ‘Bleeding’

Recently, Biah Rodrigues recalled a complicated moment that lived in Theo’s early pregnancy. “I was reading messages from you, asking me about my exercises and squats at the gym. I am not training because I am pregnant, I have been training for 8 years. It is not only a matter of aesthetics, physics, I am happy to release endorphins. It makes me feel good. I was asked if I train since the beginning of pregnancy. In the first three months I was quieter, because I had a bleed and I was scared “, she explained.

