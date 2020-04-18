For seven years, six months and a few days, according to her accounts, Maria de Lourdes Silva Araújo has lived at the Bezerra de Menezes long-term care facility for elderly people in Penha, east of São Paulo. As the visits were canceled to avoid the risk of contamination of the covid-19 among the almost 100 elderly people, the 82-year-old Maranhão woman draws and paints, most of the time. But he misses his relatives and the 35 volunteers who went every day to develop workshops or leisure activities, such as musical performances, and theater or simply to keep company.

Dona Lourdes is part of a group that suffers even more dramatically from the effects of social isolation: the elderly in foster homes. These houses were forced to take drastic measures. Most have suspended visits since March. In this institution of Penha, leisure activities and workshops were reduced by 80% to reduce the circulation of people and the risk of contagion. Today, they are performed only by a socio-educational counselor with a mask and gloves.

Only essential workers are in contact with the elderly. The few with autonomy for external activities no longer have the right to come and go. Two families decided to take the elderly temporarily home. “It is a very sad period,” says former domestic worker Romilda Feliciano, who has been in the shelter for 14 years and has a knitting needle in her hands.

The garden has become one of the institution’s most frequented places. In addition to being showy and well maintained, the space has a glass wall that allows a wide view of Dona Vicentina Alegretti street. In the garden, they read, stroll, crochet, talk, listen to music, watch the movement and even wave to passersby. This wall isolates, protects, but also brings the elderly closer to the outside world. O state did not have direct access to the elderly. See them? Just for that glass wall. No one is suspected of covid-19, not even the common flu.

As the majority of the elderly know what is happening, see and understand what is happening on TV, the pandemic has changed the internal life. They exchanged hugs and kisses on employees for little hearts with their hands. The distance is a matter of concern even at the time of sunbathing. “In the beginning, it was difficult to avoid a hug and say that you can’t, says service manager Cristiane Duque.

The telephone is the only link with the family. Cell phones – not all have theirs – are simple, they only make and receive calls. Most calls are made on the fixed line of the social service sector. At 85, Geraldo Teressani calls his two children every day. He has worked as a furniture polish for over 40 years and has been in place since last year.

In addition to housing and food, the place offers assistance from a multidisciplinary team. The rooms are collective with 16 beds each, separated into male and female wings. In addition to the address in Penha, the institution welcomes 53 more elderly people in Itaquaquecetuba, metropolitan region. The pandemic had an impact on the financial situation of the two addresses. Both houses depend on donations of money or food and supplies. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the drop has been 80%.

The solution was to resort to campaigns to request help on social networks, but they have not been enough to cover monthly expenses in the order of R $ 850 thousand. Therefore, the institution asks for help. “The situation is dramatic. There are still no programs defined by the federal, state or municipal government to support institutions like ours, which are suffering a lot”, says Cristiane.

Video calls

At the other end of the city, on the west side, the telephone also became the main union of the 46 senior citizens of Morada do Sol, in Perdizes, with their families. But there, the devices allow video calls. Connections are made, almost always, with the help of employees. Even so, the use of technology as a way to compensate for the lack of physical contact still causes strangeness. “It is common to ask how the child got into the cell phone,” says owner Armando Iaropoli Neto.

The Perdizes institution that receives elderly people over 80 and charges between R $ 8,000 and R $ 13,000 also canceled visits, but created a campaign on social networks to share virtual hugs. Dozens of photos of elderly people with posters with phrases like “We will soon miss you. #Vai pass” circulate on the internet. The institution has 30 single, double and triple rooms, with internet and pay TV.

The risk of contamination reduced the flow of people and suspended activities. The institution did not allow the contact of the state with the elderly or relatives. Officials argue that families are weakened by distance.

There is great concern about the isolation of the elderly because they are part of the risk group of covid-19 – among them, the lethality rate is 14.8%. High number when compared to death rates among young people, in the order of 0.2%.

A professional, exclusive to the institution, takes care of therapeutic activities at Morada do Sol. Employees receive masks to go to and return to work daily and, at the beginning of shifts, undergo screening for temperature measurement and health questionnaire. They also receive fuel vouchers to get around in their cars, organize rides and use transport by apps. Private caregivers were included in the training and follow the same guidelines.

ILPI. Homes like Bezerra de Menezes and Morada do Sul are long-term care institutions for the elderly (ILPI), aimed at people aged 60 or over, with varying degrees of dependency. They can be public, philanthropic or private.

The city of São Paulo has 14 ILPIs, which offer 480 places. According to the municipal authorities, the places are constantly cleaned, the windows are kept open and the beds have been relocated so that there is a meter of distance between the elderly. Even with care, some identified suspected cases of covid-19 (read more on this page). In these situations, the elderly are isolated, with the relocation of other guests. More serious situations are referred to health services.

Collective activities in most municipal institutions were interrupted and visits were canceled. “Many elderly people in our institutions do not receive visits. They have been abandoned by their families or have been homeless for a long time. Everyone is concerned. They know they are a vulnerable situation and are more afraid than others, but we are trying to keep up with the routine. “, says Berenice Gianella, Secretary of Assistance and Social Development.

