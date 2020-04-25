Be proactive and start by greeting the boss when your day begins. Do not wait for me to look for you and ask what you are doing.

By Kristine Gill

I had a taste of my dream when in my office we changed to work remotely due to social distancing recommendations.

I’m a fan of working from home – swapping my makeup routine for a quick morning walk has been great, and my dogs love being home.

The best part? I concentrate better to work. So no wonder remote workers report that they feel happier.

My situation from working from home is temporary, but I was able to implement some tips that I received when I compiled the information for this article before the COVID-19 pandemic hit us and I will be able to use them when I return to the office.

What I learned from the experts is that trust is key.

“There is a good deal of research showing that when someone is in the office at least half-time, their relationships are not affected,” says Marissa King, professor of organizational behavior at Yale School of Management.

“But when someone works remotely entirely, that’s when confidence in relationships that are truly fundamental to the job begins to deteriorate.”

Whether in home office for a season or if you always work from home, these recommendations help you perform well and maintain team relationships.

Introduce colleagues to our family members (perhaps)

Recall the video from BBC Dad, the commentator whose children broke into the home office while conducting a live interview. How about the reactions?

In the original video, Dad kept the interview flowing and did his best not to look anywhere other than the camera while his wife took the kids out of there. In a parody, mom puts the baby on her lap and continues the interview while ironing a blouse, washing the bathroom, and defusing a pump.

BBC Dad became a viral sensation and is still a guest commentator whose children have aired over and over again. Many companies have a culture that invites its people to open the door to the family, but that depends on the organization in which they work.

“There are some companies where that may be the death sentence for your career,” says Teresa Douglas, co-author of Working Remotely.

More and more mothers and fathers file lawsuits for parental discrimination at work: In one case, employees sued their technology company on behalf of more than 3,000 employees for gender discrimination, including maternity discrimination.

Mothers already experience bias in the workplace, but Douglas says it is exacerbated when they work from home.

Bosses, both male and female, sometimes assume that their remote employees wash clothes, care for children, and cook on their work time.

“When there is a period of silence or a gap in interaction, we fill them with all kinds of biases about what women should do,” adds King.

Of course, during the COVID-19 emergency things change: FlexJobs, the network for finding flexible jobs, offered a list of recommendations for those who work at home and juggle taking care of their children because the schools closed. The most important point seems to be having a discussion about it with the children if they are old enough.

“Try to explain to your children that working from home means you really have to do your job,” says Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. Although it seems like a normal weekend or a vacation because everyone is home, the situation is not that.

Read also: The other pandemic: unplanned home office

Greet the boss in the morning

Have we ever received one of those boss texts / calls / emails asking what we’re working on at the time? Sometimes they can feel accusatory: what’s in it? Let’s be proactive to avoid them. That can be as simple as reporting in the morning.

“Before my company sent us to work from home, we had meetings every morning for 15 minutes,” shares Douglas. “We were talking about what was happening to us and what we needed help with.”

Let’s do the same with our team remotely. If this is new territory, Zoom (with everything and its recent reviews) offers advice for anyone from teachers to temporary employees on how to organize virtual calls during the pandemic.

If the remote work situation is long-term, Douglas suggests sharing a calendar with our boss. If it’s a priority for both of us, let’s keep you posted on the scheduled meetings for the day or the dentist appointment for which we will have to be absent in the afternoon.

If we log into the computer every morning, it goes without saying; And if we are already done in the afternoon, closing the session can help us to conclude the day without lagging emails interrupting our night.

If we are a manager in charge of remote workers, our work will require mental gymnastics, which means changing from evaluating your employees for their work hours to doing it for the tangible results they produce.

“It’s about being clear about what you expect, but also about seeing how people do the job,” says Douglas. “Does it have quality? It’s on time? Focus on that because you can see the results of the job instead of texting or calling randomly just to see if they are there and working. ”

Take a break from work

Working remotely means you don’t have to deal with traffic, but it’s also easy to move from work to home life without breaks.

Working from home can become working around the clock, so setting boundaries with clients and colleagues is also important.

“It can be very easy to say ‘one more email,’ especially if you work with clients in different time zones,” exemplifies Douglas; Although maintaining a fixed schedule is better in the long run, particularly if you work from home during what may now seem like a chaotic and stressful time.

“Create a daily routine, but don’t be alarmed if you alter it,” continues Douglas. “The important thing is to give yourself a definite time to wake up, do your work, take breaks and finish that day.”

King suggests having an afternoon routine that allows us to end our work day and start personal time. It could be getting up for a walk or turning off our laptop, closing the door of his study and playing music. Maybe go out on the terrace to exercise.

“From an employee perspective, you can do many things to mark when you work and when you don’t,” says King. “Creating those mental barriers can help you keep a balance in your work life.”

Ask colleagues how they are

King says remote work often eliminates trivial peer-to-peer talk, and we won’t miss it until we no longer have it.

“It can be really difficult to develop trust in a remote environment,” continues King. “It is certainly possible, but you must invest the time to create the equivalent of interactions with other people who work from home. That is the basis of trust. “

Also, to return to prejudice for a moment: “[Incrementar] the feeling of really knowing the other person is very useful to reduce prejudice ”.

King explains that we can start by using the time at the end of a virtual meeting to talk about what everyone did over the weekend and even talk about the weather. If we already know our colleagues well and deal with this during the pandemic, it can be as easy as sending a group text to ask if everyone is okay or a friendly GIF, if that’s appropriate where we work.

Even if we don’t miss our colleagues, Douglas stresses that we should take care of human interaction, particularly during the pandemic.

“Social distancing should not mean social isolation. Make plans to call someone after work, join an online group, or find another way to be social. He may feel too hectic to take advantage of that social circle now, but he will be happy to have it in the coming days, “he concludes.

Read also: Make the home office work in times of the coronavirus