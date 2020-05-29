Talking about adaptations on this show is a delicate subject among fans. M. Night Shyamalan did it in 2010 and the critics destroyed it, because he took the luxury of approaching the story as he wanted, without respecting the important details that made this show one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved, which is now available for Netflix. Either way it seems that a new live-action of ‘Avatar: The Last Air Bender’ it is in progress, but not in the main story.

Divided into three seasons, the animated series tells the story of Aang, a 12-year-old boy who was lost for a long time, he is named the new Avatar, so he has the ability to control the four elements in order to bring peace. But after his disappearance the Fire Nation has almost total control of the three nations, in order to defeat him he will join in an adventure with Katara and Sokka. During the 61 episodes of the series, the creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko addressed different important topics such as love and respect for nature, female empowerment, friendship and the idea that the worst punishment for the enemy is not death.

Although the idea that Netflix was working on a new live-action of ‘Avatar: The Last Air Bender’ had already been mentioned, it was said that it would be about the legend of Aang, but We Got This Covered reveals that it was not, the initial idea is to start with the legend of Korra, who is the next Avatar after Aang’s death.

Released in 2012, this story did not have the same love reception as its predecessor, as everyone wanted more about the well-known characters. However, choosing this story to take it to the world of live-action first than the previous one is an interesting move, since in this version we know much more about the previous Avatars and where it prevents the incredible power they possess, It will be a risky move, but it could work, if done right.