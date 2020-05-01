All fans have dreamed of the day of being able to see Onscreen Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in their respective Spider-Man suits, a universe that if any comes true, fans have nicknamed how Spider-Verse. But finally Sony has given the name of the universe of its ‘Spider-Man’ movies.

The official name of the universe of Sony’s Spider-Man movies was revealed thanks to the fact that they made an announcement on their social networks that all Spider-Man movies would reach the Amazon Streaming service, where they put “Spider-Man Universe of Characters”, and fans thought it was the official name of their production, but quickly Sony denied this, giving the true name of the universe of his feature films.

Join Spider-Man and all his friends while you swing through all the films from the Spider-Man Universe of Characters! Complete your #SpiderMan movie collection with this limited-time @PrimeVideo offer! Https: //t.co/a1HqdrDYra pic.twitter.com/UiBkMItcV6 – Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) April 30, 2020

It turns out that the official name is “Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters”. This universe encompasses the Sam Raimi trilogy with Tobey Maguire, the two of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ with Andrew Garfield movies, the feature film starring Tom Holland, the two films by Venom and ‘Morbius’.

Could it be that … Sony is preparing all the ground so that the dream of seeing all versions of Spider-Man are in one movie. For the time being in which that is confirmed or not ‘Into the Spider-Verse 2 ‘ has an upcoming release date for the October 7, 2022. Besides that too Tom Holland’s third solo adventure (and it is said that the last time it will be inside the MCU) it will be released in all theaters on October 5, 2021.